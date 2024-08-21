There are lots of wireless earbuds out there, so it's harder than ever for one pair to stand out from the crowd with unique features. JBL just unveiled its latest premium earbuds, and while they command a high price, they're worth checking out.

JBL has unveiled its latest true wireless earbuds, the Tour Pro 3, packed with what JBL says are industry-first features. A key highlight is the redesigned smart charging case, boasting a 30% larger screen than its predecessor. You might know JBL for its tendency to put screens on its charging cases, which the company has also done a few times on some of its other lineups. The screen gives you extensive control over music, calls, and messages right from the case. There still aren't many other companies trying this except JBL, so it's cool to see the company continuing to experiment there.

Another unique feature is the case's ability to double as a wireless audio transmitter, enabling effortless connection to in-flight entertainment systems. Also, Auracast connectivity allows for easy audio sharing with other Auracast-enabled devices. The Tour Pro 3 features a hybrid dual-driver system in each earbud, promising crisp and clear audio. True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology adapts to the environment, effectively canceling out noise for an uninterrupted listening experience.

There's also spatial 360 head tracking, which is supposed to create an immersive 360-degree audio experience, giving you that "spatial audio" feel that's so trendy right now. Other notable features include LDAC Hi-Res Audio Wireless for high-resolution sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 for personalized audio tuning, and a 6-mic setup for crystal-clear calls in any environment.

The earbuds are available for $299.99, which is certainly expensive for wireless earbuds, but JBL hopes all the features will make up for that. You can find them on JBL's online store, and they should appear at other retailers soon.

Source: JBL