When you see active noise cancelling in the spec sheet for earbuds, you probably think of earbuds that are north of $100 and often over $200 as well. That doesn't necessarily need to be the case. Case in point, JLab just launched ANC earbuds at a $30 price point.

JLab has released its latest true wireless earbuds, the GO POP ANC, offering a budget-friendly option with active noise cancellation (ANC). Priced at $29.99, these earbuds boast an impressive 24+ hours of playtime (7+ hours in the earbuds themselves), making them ideal for all-day use.

The GO POP ANC earbuds are designed for an active lifestyle with an IP55 rating for sweat and splash resistance. They feature a 10mm dynamic driver for clear audio and include a "Be Aware" mode for safe listening in surroundings where you need to be aware of your environment.

The headline feature here is active noise cancellation. The ANC in these probably won't be as good as what you would get on proper premium earbuds like the AirPods Pro 2, the Sony WF-1000XM5, or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but it's impressive that we're even getting something at this price range. It will also probably fit the bill for a lot of people if you're not too picky about it. You can personalize your audio experience through the JLab app, adjusting sound settings to their preferences. The earbuds also support Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing connection to multiple devices simultaneously. For clear calls, the GO POP ANC incorporates noise-cancelling (MEMS) microphones as well.

The GO POP ANC True Wireless Earbuds are available in three colors: Black, Fuchsia, and Teal. They can be purchased directly from JLab's website. If you're looking for budget earbuds and can't spend more than $50, you might as well give these a spin, save $20, and see how that cheap noise cancellation works out for you.

Source: JLab