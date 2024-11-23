Key Takeaways Install GNOME Tweaks and Extension Manager.

Set up .themes and .icons folders to store custom themes and icons for GNOME Tweaks.

Download themes from GNOME-LOOK.ORG, apply them using GNOME Tweaks, or terminal method for system-wide installation.

Are you tired of Ubuntu's default plain look? Is changing wallpapers and accent colors not scratching that customization itch? Well, in this guide I share a detailed overview of how to install custom themes to make your Ubuntu PC look amazing.

Install GNOME Tweaks and GNOME Extension Manager

Ubuntu is powered by the GNOME desktop environment, which means you’ll need GNOME Tweaks and GNOME Extension Manager to make any changes to how the distro looks and feels. Neither of the two tools come pre-installed with Ubuntu, but you can easily download them from the Ubuntu App Center—just remember to switch to Debian Packages instead of Snap Packages. Alternatively, you can also open the terminal (Ctrl+Alt+T) and type this command:

sudo apt install gnome-tweaks gnome-shell-extension-manager

Close

With GNOME Tweaks, you get access to advanced appearance settings which let you switch between different themes, icons, cursor styles, and much more. However, to enable theming support on Ubuntu, you need to download the User Themes extension. To do this, open the GNOME Extension Manager, go into the Browse tab, search for User Themes, and install it.

With GNOME Tweaks and the User Theme Extension working, you now need to set up dedicated folders for storing the themes.

Set Up The Theme Folders

Here's something that tripped me up when I first started theming: Ubuntu needs specific folders for your custom themes and icons. Once the themes and icons are moved to these folders, it becomes visible to GNOME Tweaks, and you can apply them on your system. Now, sometimes these folders might not be present by default, in which case you need to create them. To do so, simply open the File Manager, head into the Home directory, and create a .themes folder and a .icons folder.

Notice the dot(.) prefix to the folder names. This makes the folders hidden. You can view all hidden folders in a directory by hitting Ctrl+H in your file manager. All themes and icon packs moved to these folders will be available to the current user.

If you want to install themes or icon packs and make them available to all users, you’ll need to move them to /usr/share/themes and /usr/share/icons folder. I share how to do this in a later section.

Downloading Themes and Icons

Now that you’re done setting up all the prerequisites, it’s time to start downloading themes and icon packs. To do this, we will be heading to the premier source for GNOME themes and customization elements: Gnome-look.org. Simply open the website and jump into the GTK3/4 Themes section to view over 1500+ themes. Alternatively, you can visit the Full Icon Themes section or Cursors section to find icon packs and cursor themes respectively. It shows all the newly released stuff first, but you can switch to the Ratings tab to view the ones that most users love.

For the sake of this demonstration, I’ll download the Fluent GTK Theme, Tela Icon Theme, and the Bibata Modern Ice cursor. The main page will show you information about each of the products. The developer or designer usually includes necessary information regarding compatibility issues or installation instructions on this page.