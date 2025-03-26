Jackery Explorer 100 Plus $169 $229 Save $60 The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is small yet mighty. It packs a 99Wh (31,000 mA) battery and is a power station that's actually portable. $169 at Amazon

Power stations don't necessarily have to be huge monsters that are hard to lug around. Some of them can even be just ever so slightly bigger than your average power bank. Jackery makes a really good one, and it's heavily discounted today.

The compact Jackery Explorer 100 Plus has an MSRP of $229, but right now, you can get it for $169 on Amazon with an included solar panel. It's an amazing deal on a great power station that not only doesn't break the bank, but packs plenty of juice to power your hardware on the go.

The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus features a 99Wh LiFePO4 battery. It's roughly around 31,000 mAh, which means that it's 50% bigger than most high-capacity power banks out there, and yet it manages to stick to a relatively small size—it's still big when you put it against a small power bank, but it's also not as big as some power stations out there that require you to carry it around like a briefcase. It features three ports with PD 3.0 fast charge, compatible with devices like MacBooks and iPhones, and it has a maximum 128W output. It can charge an iPhone 14 over 6 times or a MacBook Air up to 1.5 times.

It charges from 0-70% in 1 hour and fully charges in 1.8 hours via USB-C. It is airline-approved, so you can take it with you on a plane. It weighs 2.13 lbs, and it can be charged using a solar panel, which, by the way, is also included. The LiFePO4 battery maintains 80% capacity after 2,000 charge cycles.

Discounts on this particular product are not rare, but this is the lowest price we've seen it go for, so there has rarely been a better time to buy this if you have just less than $200 in your pocket.