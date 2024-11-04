Social media can feel endless and overwhelming, but finding the right platforms can be a game-changer. I’ve joined dozens of social networks and most left me feeling drained and unfocused. Eventually, I decided to cut out the noise and stick with just three platforms that truly add value to my life.

I’m Very Picky About What Social Media I Use

Over the years, I’ve learned to be highly selective about the social media I keep in my life. The platforms we use often feel designed to keep us hooked, offering endless dopamine hits that encourage mindless scrolling. The constant influx of notifications and curated feeds can be overwhelming, draining hours of my day before I even realize it. Every swipe, like, and share keeps us coming back, but for what? After using dozens of platforms, I started seeing this pattern and decided it was time to be far more intentional.

Another big reason I limit my social media usage is the potential toll on my mental health. Some platforms are notorious for spreading negativity, breeding toxic discussions, scamming people, and presenting a distorted version of reality. When we’re constantly faced with highlights of others' lives or caught up in the latest outrage, it’s easy to lose perspective and feel weighed down by a comparison game we didn’t even ask to join.

Over time, I’ve found myself questioning the value of being on these platforms. What am I actually gaining? How many of these connections or conversations bring something meaningful to my life? I’m not alone in realizing that more followers or likes don’t equal more fulfillment, so I started experimenting, cutting out platforms that weren’t serving me.

After spending years testing the waters across different social platforms, I realized I only needed a few core platforms that fit my goals and interests. It’s not about quitting social media altogether. It’s about narrowing down to the ones that help me connect with purpose rather than just scrolling for the sake of it.

Facebook

Lucas Gouveia / Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

Facebook remains a staple for me, largely because it’s still the go-to social media platform in my region. It’s where most of my friends, family, and community members are active, making it my primary space for keeping in touch with everyone close to home. Whether it’s special events, life updates, or just sharing photos and messages, Facebook keeps me connected to the people who matter most, even when we’re miles apart. It also has some nifty features which make it feel like the most natural social site.

Beyond just staying in touch, Facebook also keeps me informed about local events and news. There’s something uniquely valuable about being in the loop about what’s happening in my community. From neighborhood updates and public announcements to local news pages, Facebook is my quick go-to for staying informed about the world right around me.

And of course, it’s also a convenient place for a little daily internet fun. I can browse a mix of content that keeps my Facebook feed interesting. A blend of educational posts, funny memes, and spirited discussions in comment threads. I may not rely on Facebook for deep dives into complex topics, but it’s a great place for some light learning and casual entertainment, and it’s easy to tailor what I see based on my interests.

The most valuable place for me on Facebook is groups. Facebook groups are communities where like-minded people join to discuss niche topics like technology, business, and education, among others. These communities make learning and sharing experiences easy and enjoyable. Unlike the main feed, which can feel cluttered, groups have a focused, purposeful vibe where I can engage more meaningfully with others who share my interests.

Reddit

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Reddit

While not as popular as Facebook or X (former Twitter) in my area, Reddit has quickly become my personal favorite social platform. What makes Reddit stand out for me is its vast collection of subreddits and dedicated communities on almost any topic you can think of. From popular interests to obscure hobbies, Reddit’s structure allows me to dive deep into the subjects I’m passionate about, and it’s always easy to find a place where people are discussing things I care about. Whether it’s technology, travel, productivity, or a random niche hobby, I can find a place to connect with people who are just as interested (or more) as I am.

What really sets Reddit apart is the authenticity and expertise that many users bring to discussions. Redditors often bring genuine passion and knowledge to conversations, and I find that users tend to approach topics thoughtfully and with insight. Whether people are sharing personal experiences, breaking down complex issues, or offering advice, the authenticity of these interactions is refreshing. On Reddit, people aren’t just posting highlight reels of their lives; they’re often candidly discussing the good, the bad, and everything in between.

Another incredible feature of Reddit is the wealth of educational resources available across various subreddits. Some subreddits have built up impressive archives of resources, guides, and discussions that are like a goldmine of information on whatever niche or topic you’re interested in. Subreddits dedicated to specific topics, whether it’s learning a new language, diving into finance, or exploring scientific research, are full of valuable guides, expert advice, and firsthand experiences. I learn so much more deeply here, often bookmarking discussions or resources to revisit.

LinkedIn

Yisar Andrianus / Shutterstock

LinkedIn might be a familiar platform for most, but it’s essential in a way no other social media is. It’s the place for all things professional. Like many others, I use LinkedIn to explore job opportunities and keep my professional network active. It’s my go-to for connecting with colleagues, potential employers, and other professionals in my field, helping me stay visible in my industry and in touch with people who share similar career interests.

Beyond job searching and networking, LinkedIn offers an incredible amount of learning through the value-added posts and resources that others share. From industry insights to job-hunting strategies, the content here tends to be focused and actionable. I’m constantly coming across helpful guides, career hacks, and thought-provoking articles that people post to share their knowledge. The quality of content is often high, and it’s usually tailored to professionals seeking to grow and learn, making LinkedIn a valuable place for me to keep up with the latest trends and ideas.

What makes LinkedIn different from other platforms is the fact that even if you just mindlessly scroll and read other's posts, you'll likely learn something. That's why, for me, LinkedIn feels like the most "value for time" social platform. Sure, you'll find occasional meme posting, online dramas, scams, and even games there too. But compared to other social media sites, it's negligible. For the most part, it allows me to stay focused on my career goals and professional development.

In the end, my choice of social media comes down to quality over quantity. After years of experimenting with different platforms, I’ve settled on Facebook, Reddit, and LinkedIn as my mainstays, each serving a unique purpose in my life. By focusing on these three, I’m able to get the most out of social media without the endless scrolling, keeping my online experience purposeful and balanced.