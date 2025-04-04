It’s easy to let work bleed into other aspects of your life if you work from home, especially if you use your own personal computer like I do. Juggling multiple log-ins, extensions, and tabs for two separate purposes can get messy. Simply using two different browsers has been a game-changer for me.

The number of people who work from home–even just part-time–has risen dramatically in the last few years. I’ve been doing it for over a decade, and I know how hard it can be to separate your work life and personal life when you can’t compartmentalize them with physical locations. Nobody wants to see work stuff when they're off the clock.

The Problem: Digital Overlap

My daily workflow has changed a lot over the years. At first, I tried to do everything in one browser. I didn’t want to be juggling workspaces and browser windows, so I just dumped everything into one Chrome account.

Unsurprisingly, this got messy very quickly. It requires switching accounts often, checking to make sure you’re signed in to the correct account before doing something, keeping track of multiple logins, and trying to balance preferences for two very different purposes.