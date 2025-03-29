Summary Production issues and scalping disrupted PS5 and Xbox Series X releases, limiting availability during the start of the generation.

Cross-gen releases and a lack of exclusive titles have diluted the true feel of the ninth console generation.

The push for live service games, mild AAA game regression, and a focus on remasters haven't done much to make this generation exciting.

We're more than halfway through the ninth console generation, but it feels like things have barely started. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X have largely delivered on the hardware front, I can't help but notice things haven't been as exciting as previous generations this time around. I think I know why.

Things Got off to a Rough Start