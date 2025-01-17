Modern versions of the Apple TV with tvOS date back to 2015. You might not even realize how old your streaming box is until you realize you’re missing out on connecting your iPhone to make FaceTime calls on your TV. It’s a game-changing feature.

Why You Should Use Your Apple TV to Make FaceTime Calls

If you have a (semi) recent iPhone and Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) or later, the two can link together wirelessly to use Continuity Camera. Basically, the iPhone becomes a camera for the Apple TV. You’ll know you have a supported box if you see the FaceTime icon among the rows of other tvOS apps.

During the pandemic, it became commonplace to visit with family and friends over a video call. I know from experience that trying to cram more than a couple of people into the frame of an iPhone or iPad can be tricky. So that’s why I recommended using FaceTime on the Apple TV this year at my in-laws on Christmas for our remote gift exchange.

I've noticed the FaceTime app on my own Apple TV 4K and used it several times since it launched. However, I didn’t realize the feature had the requirement of using Apple TV hardware released in the last three to four years.

When I realized their Apple TV box wasn't supported, we had to resort to a group FaceTime call where everyone used their own phones. After that, I suggested to them that it might be time to upgrade their Apple TV for this sole feature.

Using FaceTime on the Apple TV via an iPhone not only allows it to be a webcam for the streaming box, but it can also support Center Stage and Reactions—certain iPhone models required.

That means if you put your iPhone 11 or newer on a stand in front of a group of people on a couch, the iPhone will zoom in and focus on the person talking automatically. It's a nice touch for people viewing the video on the other end. As great as Center Stage is on a Mac or iPad, it really shines on a big TV set.

The Extras (and Caveats) of Continuity Camera on Apple TV

Apple

It’s not just FaceTime, Continuity Camera on the Apple TV enables another feature when you have two supported devices. Apple Music Sing will allow you to be added to the screen when singing karaoke.

The tvOS Apple Music app can play the song, put the words on the screen, show a video of you, and add effects on top of everything. This really is a must-try type of feature to grasp fully.

The on-screen Apple Music Sing feature requires the newest Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) with tvOS 17 or later. It also requires one of the following:

iPhone XR or later

iPad 8th generation or later

iPad mini 5th generation or later

iPad Air 3rd generation or later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation or later

iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation or later

The requirements for FaceTime on an Apple TV are a bit broader. You’ll need an Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) or later, plus an iPhone XR or later.

If you want to use Center Stage with FaceTime, you’ll need an iPhone 11 or later. And if you want to be able to perform Reactions on video, then you’ll need an iPhone 12 or later.

If you’re curious, there are lots of other Continuity features across Apple devices that you can check out as well.