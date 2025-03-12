When you think of Isuzu, it's likely that you don’t think much at all. If you look at their endeavors in the car market, they have been barely existing for the last two decades. However, there was a time when they produced a sports coupe that featured performance technology that no one else was using.

Back in the prime of Japanese sports cars, during the 80s and 90s, Isuzu attempted to make a name for themselves. Japanese cars were all the rage, and it was the perfect time to test the waters. Despite having a beautiful car with impressive technology, Isuzu’s sports car didn’t get the recognition it deserved and, ultimately, failed.

We dive into the history of Isuzu’s fantastic sports car. We look at what made it so special when it was first introduced and how the second generation aimed to keep the ball rolling. We also explore the many factors that contributed not only to the death of Isuzu’s sports car, but also the end of the company as a car manufacturer.

The Isuzu Impulse Was An Attempt To Join The JDM Wave

We all know that Japan in the 80s and 90s produced some of the most iconic sports cars the world has ever seen, from the Toyota Supra to the Nissan Skyline GT-R. However, not every Japanese brand was a part of this wave. Isuzu did, however, attempt to make a name for themselves, they just didn't see the same level of success as some of their competitors.

The Impulse Concept

Back in the 80s, Isuzu was not a widely available brand. Seeing the success of some of their local rivals in the sports car segment, however, they decided that they wanted a taste of the glory. In 1978, the company commissioned Giorgetto Giugiaro to design a sports car for Isuzu. He was the man behind the likes of the Golf mk1, the Ferrari 250 GT, the Maserati Ghibli, and the Lotus Espirit.

The result of Giugiaro efforts was a wedge-shaped coupe called the Asso di Fiori. This design was showcased at the 1979 Tokyo Motor Show, with Isuzu fast tracking its production 48 hours later. In 1980, the first car rolled off the production line, dubbed the Isuzu Piazza. It would be renamed the Impulse for the North American market, going on sale in 1983.

Born From The 117 Coupe

While you may think it was a bit outlandish for Isuzu to just decide to make a sports car, it wasn't their first attempt. The Impulse was actually the successor to a car called the 117. It was also styled by Giorgetto Giugiaro, being one of the first cars in the region to be designed by the legend.

Isuzu understood their place in the market and started the 117 on small-scale production. From 1968 to 1972, Isuzu hand built 2,458 units, exceeding their expectations for the coupe. In 1973, Isuzu decided to transition to mass-production. The success of this model is what laid the groundwork for the Impulse, giving Isuzu the confidence to expand their sports car offerings.

The First Generation Impulse is an Underrated Piece of Art

Reinhold Möller via Wikimedia Commons Front 3/4 shot of a 1985 Isuzu Impulse

The first generation of the Impulse ran from 1980 to 1990, with the first couple of model years only selling in Japan. It may not have received the same reverence as some of the other sports cars of the time, but it offered a multitude of features that were beyond impressive.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-Liter Naturally Aspirated Inline-Four Transmission 5-Speed Manual or 4-Speed Automatic Horsepower 90 HP Torque 108 LB-FT Driveline RWD

When it first launched in the United States in 1983, the Impulse came with one engine choice, the SOHC four-banger outlined above. A couple of years later, in 1985, Isuzu offered a 140-horsepower turbocharged option instead. Later, the base engine would be replaced with a 2.3-liter that made 110 horsepower.

One of the most impressive mechanical bits in the Impulse was its suspension. In the U.S., the Impulse was sold as an "everything standard" model, meaning it came with every option. The only thing you were choosing when buying one was whether it came with the turbocharged or non-turbocharged engine. There were some special edition models that offered more equipment, though, such as the RS, which came with stiffer suspension.

In 1988, however, Isuzu decided to kick things up a notch in the U.S. market and offer the Lotus tuned suspension offered on some Japanese models. This consisted of sway bars, stiffer dampers, and a change in spring rates. The performance of the Turbo model with this setup was comparable to the Mitsubishi Starion/Dodge Conquest.

The Second Generation Impulse Drew Inspiration From Lotus

While the first generation of the Impulse already featured some Lotus inspiration in the form of a suspension setup, the second generation took this even further. Both Lotus and Isuzu were owned by General Motors at the time, meaning that parts were shared between the two brands.

Performance Specifications

Engine 1.6-Liter Naturally Aspirated Inline-Four Transmission 5-Speed Manual Horsepower 130 HP Torque 102 LB-FT Driveline FWD

The engine used in the Impulse is a later generation of the 1.6-liter four-cylinder that found its way into the Lotus Elan M100. For the 1991 model, a 160-horsepower turbocharged version was added to the lineup, featuring an advanced all-wheel drive system. All-wheel drive models featured a rear viscous differential and center planetary differential. In 1992, the turbo model was discontinued, and the base engine was replaced with a 1.8-liter, 140 horsepower unit.

Lotus was also subcontracted by the brand to fine-tune the suspension, meaning that all second-generation Impulses featured Lotus suspensions. Isuzu also included the Nishiboric passive rear-wheel steering system which adjusted the toe of the rear-wheels, which was well ahead of its time.

There Were a Number of Aspects That Killed The Impulse

TKOIII via Wikimedia Commons Front 3/4 shot of a 1991 Isuzu Impulse

The first generation Impulse was a revolutionary sports car at a time when Japan was pumping out bangers. The second-generation Impulse features impressive technology well beyond what you'd expect from the brand. If all of this is true, though, then what actually killed the Impulse?

The Second Generation Was a Bust

While the second-gen Impulse featured plenty of exciting technology, it was also ruined in a large way by a large amount of involvement from General Motors. Yes, this meant that the Impulse got a lot of Lotus parts, but it also meant that it went from being a rear-wheel-drive coupe to a front-wheel-drive hatchback/wagon.

It seemed like the Impulse could make a case for itself if you went with the all-wheel-drive turbocharged RS model, but that was axed before anyone really had a chance to buy one. It also had to compete with its own product, the Storm, which was marketed under the Geo name for some reason.

Strong Competition and Poor Brand Recognition

Isuzu did not have a particularly strong brand name, especially in the United States. Their dealership network was poor, and their marketing was lackluster. This easily contributed to poor sales of the second generation Impulse. It also had to go up against some insane rivals in the form of the Mazda RX-7, the Honda Prelude, and the Toyota Celica.

There were other factors that also brought the Impulse to an end, though. The burst of the economic bubble in Japan at the time completely forced Isuzu out of the car market in 1993, meaning that perhaps it was doomed either way. The second generation Impulse was certainly the nail in the coffin, though, with Isuzu only selling around 13,000 units over three years.