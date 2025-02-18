Summary Setting up Wi-Fi security doesn't have to be difficult.

Change the default admin password, pick a solid encryption method, keep your firmware current, and use a VPN if you like an added layer.

These steps won’t guarantee perfect security at all times, but they’ll make your network far more secure.

Wi-Fi networks power a lot of our routines, from streaming shows to placing delivery orders. It can be easy to forget that these networks can expose where you go to anyone lurking on the same connection. But just a few straightforward changes can reduce the risk of Wi-Fi-related attacks.

Why Hackers Target Your Data

Your Internet search habits can be remarkably personal. You may think it's all mundane daily stuff—soup recipes, local pharmacy hours, weird trivia queries at 2 a.m. What about your social media and bank account login data? Then you realize how revealing that list can be.

That’s why people sniffing around your network want a peek. They’re after patterns and insights they can exploit, sometimes gathering details that go beyond a simple site name. Hackers can use malicious tools to capture chunks of raw data heading from your device to the router. If the data isn’t encrypted—such as browsing a website without HTTPS or using outdated security settings—it can be intercepted and read in plaintext.

Is Wi-Fi Insecure?

No, not generally, but some aspects of how Wi-Fi networks work do make them more appealing targets for hackers.

Unlike wired connections, Wi-Fi signals are broadcast over the air, making them inherently more susceptible to interception. This is because attackers don’t need physical access to your network—they just need to be within range. A man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack is a common attack, where a hacker intercepts the communication between two parties. This type of attack can compromise sensitive information, allowing the hacker to steal the data. When networks use outdated security settings, pulling off a MitM scheme gets simpler.

Public hotspots at cafés or stores are infamous for attacks—especially rogue Wi-Fi networks that mimic legitimate ones. These fake networks may appear to be real Wi-Fi networks, but it's all an attempt to trick people into intercepting login details and even injecting malicious content. Though home networks can still be vulnerable if you’re relying on default configurations from the day your router first came out of the box.

Ultimately, your security is only as good as the security precautions you have in place. Luckily, many security measures are turned on by default for you (like HTTPs, where it is applicable), while others require you to put in a bit of work yourself. Here are a few things you can do to up your network security.

Change Your Default Router Password

Most routers come with a default username and password, printed right there on a sticker. Some of these routers may not even have a unique password on the sticker, they may just use "password" or "admin." If you’ve never changed it, that’s practically an invitation for anyone with any curiosity to access it.

Find your router’s admin panel. To access this, go to a browser and type either of these: 192.168.0.1, 192.168.1.1, 10.0.0.1, or a URL labeled on the device itself. If those don't work, you can manually find your default gateway:

For Windows users, open command prompt, and enter ipconfig. You'll find the default gateway under your active network.

For macOS, open "Terminal" and enter:

netstat -nr | grep default

For Linux, open "Terminal" and enter:

ip route | grep default

Once you copy and paste your default gateway to open up your network settings, you can log in using your current credentials, then head straight for the settings to update the default password. Make it strong but memorable—random words strung together, or a passphrase that’s tough to guess yet something you’re able to recall.

While you’re inside, check if your router’s firmware is current. Manufacturers release updates to close security gaps that criminals love to exploit. If your router’s dusty old interface hasn’t been touched in years, odds are good that a firmware refresh is long overdue. You can usually do this in the security settings or updates. There are also some things you can look for if you need to buy a Wi-Fi router.

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek





Check your router model to ensure it’s still receiving updates, as some manufacturers may stop supporting older devices.

Upgrade Your Wi-Fi Encryption

Encryption is a way of scrambling data so only people who have the right access can read it. Look into getting set up with WPA3 if your router supports it. WPA2 is fine if that’s the highest option available on your router, but avoid WEP just like you’d avoid posting your social security number on a public forum.

Switching encryption standards usually takes just a couple of clicks: sign into the router’s control panel, look for wireless security settings, and choose WPA3 or WPA2. Some older devices might not recognize WPA3, so keep that in mind if you notice connectivity issues with older phones or laptops.

However, if this does happen, you can check for firmware updates as some devices can support WPA3 after an update, so it's worth checking out. Another thing you can do is create a dedicated guest network with WPA2 security just for that device while keeping your main network on WPA3—or even consider replacing outdated devices.

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | seewhatmitchsee/Chim/Thapan

You may need to restart your router or create a new network to apply these changes.

Don’t Forget About a Guest Network

Using the same Wi-Fi password you set up years ago might feel convenient—until you realize how many people you’ve shared it with over time. Friends visiting for a movie night, a neighbor who helped troubleshoot a connection issue, maybe a new roommate who moved out six months later. Changing passwords on a regular schedule limits the number of folks who can wander back onto your network easily.

Turning on a guest network is not only convenient, but also a great security measure. Devices that share a local network (LAN) typically display more trust with each other than in external connections, which lets attackers take advantage of this vulnerability.

Intruders who get into your primary Wi-Fi can search for unprotected devices, launch brute force attacks on shared folders, or intercept data through spoofing methods. A separate guest network keeps visitors away from personal devices, which lets them browse the internet but blocks access to your home system.

If guests only need internet access, there’s no reason they should be on the same network where you keep your family photos, shared files, or, say, a work laptop with sensitive documents. Most modern routers let you set up a guest network in a few clicks—give it an easy-to-remember name, and a unique password, and confirm you enabled client isolation, so your main devices remain hidden.

All your devices should be set to "forget" public networks you no longer need to connect automatically.

Use a VPN to Encrypt Your Internet Traffic

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) keeps your internet traffic secure by encrypting it before it leaves your device, making it unreadable to anyone trying to spy on your connection. Sure, HTTPS encrypts the content of websites you visit, but it doesn’t hide which websites you’re visiting. A VPN encrypts all internet traffic as well as metadata, so even your ISP or a hacker monitoring an open network won’t know what sites you’re on.

Look for a VPN that sticks to a solid no-logging policy and has a good reputation. Check for decent server coverage, good performance, and privacy features. Watch out for shady-free VPNs that might sell your data in exchange for providing you with “free” encryption. Nothing’s free if you’re paying with your personal info.

There are also modern routers that let you configure a VPN directly on the device. This is more advanced, but the benefit is every device in your home uses the VPN automatically, without installing apps on each one. If you’re not ready to tinker at the router level, go with VPN apps on any device where you need a bit of extra security.

Lucas Gouveia/How-To Geek | Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

Regular Maintenance Keeps Your Network Secure

Plan to revisit your router settings once in a while. Even small improvements—like updating firmware or toggling on a new security feature—keep you steps ahead of potential threats. Stay informed if your router model is flagged for any known vulnerabilities.

Individual devices connected to your network also need protection through robust passwords and timely software updates to defend against vulnerabilities that can expose them. No network can be completely secure and in the event that it is breached, protecting your devices can help add an extra layer of security.

Think about who’s accessing your network. If someone shows up needing the internet, point them to the guest network instead of handing out your main password. It avoids awkwardness down the road when you inevitably switch that password later. It also prevents them from unintentionally messing around on the LAN side of your devices or from stumbling onto a shared folder you’d prefer to stay private.

Securing your Wi-Fi doesn’t have to be daunting. With a few simple changes, you can keep your network secure. Hackers tend to move on when they see real obstacles.