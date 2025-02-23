Summary TP-Link devices have been used in recent cyberattacks, but don't panic.

There's no evidence these security weaknesses are deliberate: all devices have vulnerabilities, no matter who makes them.

For the best security, keep your devices up-to-date, and replace old hardware when it is no longer supported.

There's a good chance your router was made by TP-Link. They're the largest manufacturer of networking products, as well as smart home products like vacuums and CCTV cameras. The US government is considering sanctioning them over security concerns—but should you be worried?

Why Is TP-Link Being Scrutinized?

TP-Link has been under investigation by the US government for the potential for their products to be used in cyberattacks against public infrastructure. This has led to calls for the company to be sanctioned.

While a security vulnerability in your home router should be taken very seriously, the question for consumers is whether you are directly affected and need to replace hardware you've paid for.

Don't Panic (And Don't Throw Out Your Router Just Yet)!

Unfortunately, there's no such thing as perfect security. Every device has vulnerabilities, and while TP-Link devices have documented flaws that have been exploited in cybersecurity attacks, there's no evidence that those flaws were put there intentionally. Other consumer Wi-Fi routers from US-owned companies like Netgear and Cisco have also been involved in similar attacks, so this isn't a problem that appears to be specific to any one manufacturer. There's also the reality that, no matter which vendor you purchase your devices from, it's highly likely they are manufactured in the same place.

So, throwing out all of your TP-Link gadgets would be an overreaction to this news (they make some pretty cool smart devices). The best measure you can take is to make sure your router's firmware is up-to-date, as well as to make sure your phones, tablets, laptops, and other devices all have the latest security patches. You can also set up an isolated network for your smart devices to improve the security of your home network.

If you're concerned about a specific device you own, you can also check the NIST National Vulnerability Database for known security flaws and resolutions by searching for your product by manufacturer or model.

If Your Router Is Old, You Should Upgrade

With that said, if you are using a Wi-Fi router which is no longer supported and receiving security updates, it's probably time to replace it.

Wi-Fi technology has improved a lot over the years, so if you're still relying on an old dusty Wi-Fi router that your internet service provider mailed you a decade (or more) ago, you're not getting the best security, speed and coverage for your home network.