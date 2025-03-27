Summary Wayland is largely in-place as the display server for most major Linux distributions.

Wayland offers hardware acceleration and generally better performance than traditional X11.

Nvidia users in particular may still face some issues, but overall, Wayland adoption is increasing and bugs are down.

The Wayland display server has long been called the way of the future for Linux. But take a quick look, and you’ll find plenty of people suggesting it’s not ready for prime time. If Wayland isn’t ready now, when will it be?

X.Org vs. Wayland in 2025

If you’ve been around the Linux world for a while, the Wayland name likely rings a bell. The project has been in the works since its creation by a Red Hat developer in 2008. For years, the name took on a nearly mythical air, thanks in part to the way it never quite seemed to materialize.

Wayland is meant to replace the aging X11 (also known as X.Org) display technology, with better support for hardware acceleration and smoother performance overall. This is due in part to more tightly coupling the compositor with the actual application running instead of a separate window manager.

By 2023, Wayland was the default display server for new releases of Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, and Arch distributions. Still, as we noted in our comparison of X11 and Wayland, while the display server was running the new technology, the applications themselves were still using the older X11 APIs.

That said, while application development is difficult to track, Wayland continues to see widespread adoption across both desktop environments and window managers. Even diehard desktops like XFCE and Mate have added initial support for Wayland, though both caution users against using it too much at the time of this writing.

In the more stripped-down world of window managers, many Wayland-powered contenders have arrived. Sway is a drop-in replacement for i3 using Wayland, and dwl is a similar take on the famously cranky dwm window manager. Then you’ll find new kids on the block, like Hyprland, which offers a sleeker look and flashy animations.

Wayland Continues to Improve…

While Wayland has seen a relatively steep incline in adoption, its reputation has taken some hits along the way. Specifically, Nvidia users often ran into issues due to the way the company implemented features in its drivers. While Linux kernel creator Linus Torvalds' two-word send-off to the company is memorable, and surely familiar words to many a Wayland user, they won’t be repeated here.

Fortunately, things are getting better. While the Sway window manager still doesn’t officially support Nvidia drivers, this is the exception, not the rule. Plus, things that used to be tricky or even just impossible are now easy and simple.

Take fractional display scaling, for example. Anecdotally, in the past few years, I’ve seen this go from unavailable to available via a few dodgy, distro-dependent hacks, to now fully supported. Running on multiple distros now, running both GNOME and KDE, scaling by 125% or 150% is as simple as it is on macOS or Windows.

Performance is improving as well. For example, Raspberry Pi OS recently switched to Wayland, something that would have seemed unthinkable a few years ago. That said, we’re not all the way there, at least just yet.

… But the Road Is Still Bumpy

While simply having an Nvidia graphics card won’t bring you headaches the way it used to, and the bugs are certainly fewer, not everything about the Wayland experience is completely smooth. Much of this comes via anecdotal complaints and individual bug reports, but it’s clear that not everyone will have a problem-free time.