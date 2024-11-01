Key Takeaways Galaxy Watches are water-resistant, not waterproof, meaning water can get into the device under certain circumstances.

Samsung Galaxy Watches have a 5ATM rating and an IP68 rating, with the exception of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which has a 10ATM rating.

While Galaxy Watches can be submerged in water, they are not rated for diving or high-pressure water activities.

Since Samsung first debuted the Galaxy Watch series, these watches have been advertised as ready for all workouts, including water-based ones. Is this just another marketing ploy, or are Samsung’s Galaxy Watches as water-resistant as they claim?

Water-Resistant Vs. Waterproof

Samsung

Before deciding whether it's safe to use your Galaxy Watch to track your swim times, it’s important to distinguish the differences between “waterproof” and “water-resistant.”

Waterproof items are water-tight, meaning that no water can seep in under any circumstances. Water-resistant items, however, are only capable of keeping water out under specific circumstances.

Additionally, while water resistance can degrade over time, waterproof products remain waterproof for the extent of their anticipated lifespan. This is why very few, if any, consumer products are truly waterproof.

When the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) updated its standard for water-resistant watches in 2010, companies were prohibited from advertising consumer watches of any type as waterproof. That said, Samsung watches are water-resistant, as advertised, not waterproof.

ATM and IP Ratings Explained

Samsung

To help consumers easily understand how water-resistant these watches are, Samsung provides two ratings. The first is the ATM rating, and the second is the IP rating.

The ATM (atmosphere) rating measures how much static water pressure a device can withstand. 1ATM equals 10 meters (sea level) or about 14.7PSI. This has been the standard unit for water resistance in watches since 1990 when the ISO released its first standard on the issue, making it the most common unit used for smartwatches today.

Samsung is one of the few manufacturers that also includes an ingress protection (IP) rating. Standardized by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 1976, IP ratings consist of two digits. The leading digit rates how well a device can resist solids such as dust, while the second digit denotes the device's water resistance.

International Electrotechnical Commission

To receive an ATM or IP rating, manufacturers must subject their products to the appropriate testing as designated by the associated authority. This helps ensure that all ratings are standardized between manufacturers.

Galaxy Watch ATM and IP Ratings

From the inaugural Galaxy Watch to the Watch7 and every iteration between, Samsung watches have met the criteria for 5ATM and IP68 ratings. While the Galaxy Watch Ultra retains an IP68 rating, its 10ATM rating makes it the most durable watch in the series.

The ATM ratings indicate that the majority of Galaxy Watches can theoretically withstand 50 meters or roughly 73.5PSI of static water pressure, with the Watch Ultra capable of withstanding 100 meters or roughly 147PSI. Additionally, the IP rating indicates that Galaxy Watches are dust-tight and can handle continuous immersion in water under certain conditions.

Despite these impressive numbers, Samsung still warns that none of their watches are suitable for high-pressure water activities or diving. This is out of caution on Samsung’s part. You may have noticed that the ratings given are theoretical and circumstantial, which is due to testing conditions in comparison to real-life activities.

While ATM testing demonstrates a device's ability to withstand certain levels of pressure in fresh, chlorinated, and salt water, testing is specifically done in static water and generally doesn’t indicate how long a device can withstand that pressure. Samsung, however, does choose to specify that the Galaxy Watch Ultra can withstand “up to 100m of fresh water for up to 10 minutes.”

The IP rating also has its drawbacks. Like ATM testing, IP testing is performed under controlled laboratory conditions. Additionally, IP testing is only done in still, fresh water. IP ratings also only indicate device performance in “up to 6 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.”

Care Tips from Samsung

Samsung

Even with testing conditions taken into consideration, Samsung Galaxy Watches are water-resistant and suitable for water activities, with the Galaxy Watch Ultra being the most durable of the lineup. Samsung has also published a list of tips to help you enjoy your watch to the fullest in all conditions.

Here, it’s reiterated that these watches are not rated for scuba diving and should not be exposed to high water pressure. Snorkelers, surfers, and other ocean aficionados are also advised to rinse your Galaxy Watch with fresh water and thoroughly dry it after a day at sea. Samsung further warns that high-impact drops and falls may weaken the structural integrity and reduce water resistance.