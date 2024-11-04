If, like me, you're an avid user of Microsoft Excel, having the program in your pocket to use whenever and wherever you are can be quite handy. But is the mobile app as good as the desktop app?

While some people prefer to use the Microsoft 365 mobile app because it neatly organizes all their productivity programs in one place, I like the standalone Office apps because it means I can use more than one at the same time. In this article, I'll discuss why I enjoy using the standalone Excel mobile app, but also why it can cause me headaches.

This article refers specifically to the Excel mobile app on iPhone, though most of the comments also apply to the Android Excel mobile app.

The Benefits of Using the Excel Mobile App

Here are the main reasons I use the Excel app on my mobile.

Import Printed Data to Your Spreadsheet

One of the ways in which the mobile app trumps the desktop app is its ability to convert a printed table or data set into a spreadsheet using your phone's camera. As a result, you don't have to waste time copying it manually.

For this to work, the data you capture must be presented with lines separating each cell, row, and column. Also, while Excel will try its best to import handwritten content, it's more likely to work seamlessly if the data is typed. It's also worth noting that the data will be unformatted, so you'll need to apply any stylistic changes manually once imported.

To access this feature, open the "Insert" menu on the lower ribbon, and tap "Data From Picture."

Excel will then prompt you to take a picture of the printed area. Align your phone with the data you want to capture, and press the shutter.

After following the straightforward on-screen instructions, you'll see the data imported into your spreadsheet, which you can then reformat as necessary.

Function Support

Excel's functions are central to the program's functionality. Given that there are over 450 of these to choose from, remembering how they all work can be difficult. So, Microsoft has prioritized this within the mobile app—much like in its desktop counterpart—by offering intuitive function guidance.

There are two ways to take advantage of this help. The first is to tap the "fx" icon next to the formula bar at the bottom of your screen. The list of function categories that appears makes it easier to find the one you're looking for, and tapping "ⓘ" gives you more information about what each function does, along with its syntax. In the screenshots below, I've searched the Logical group to find the IF function.

If you know which function you want to use, but you need help with how it works, type = and the first few letters of its name, and you'll see the same options as above.

Automatic Saving and Syncing

Providing you're connected to the internet, and you have signed in on your phone to your Microsoft account, your Excel workbook will sync automatically every time you make a change. To double-check, tap the three dots in the top-right corner, and the AutoSave toggle should be green. This screen also tells you the last time the file was saved to your OneDrive.