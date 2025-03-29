Summary TVs larger than 55 inches may not improve the viewing experience and could even be detrimental.

65-inch TVs are now the most popular size, followed by 55-inch and 75-inch TVs.

Choosing a TV size depends on viewing distance, as sitting too far will reduce image quality.

When it comes to TVs—size matters! However, it might not matter in the way you think. We have a tendency to think that larger and more expensive TVs are the way to go.

Except, as we trend to screens larger than 55-inches, the returns can diminish, and it may even hurt the experience.

The Inflation of the “Big Screen” TV

What exactly counts as a "big screen" TV? In the age of CRTs a 30-inch TV was considered a large tube, and even now my 34-inch Sony Trinitron CRT is an imposing TV, despite not being quite as big picture-wise as my 55-inch TV that's nearby it.

Rear projection TVs blew up what people thought of as "big-screen" TV with models up to 100-inches. Of course, since these had a 4:3 aspect ratio, 100-inches means an enormous amount of screen area.

The first flat-panel display I ever bought was a Samsung 51-inch plasma TV, which was considered quite a big screen at the time. The burglar who broke into my apartment and stole it certainly seemed to like it! Most people had a flat-panel TV somewhere between 32 and 48 inches, and something as large as 65-inches was pretty lavish!

Now, a 50-inch TV would be considered quite small by modern standards, and 48-inch TVs are practically computer monitors!