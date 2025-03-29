Summary Lab-grown meat tackles environmental and ethical challenges.

Challenges include high production costs and public perception.

Taste is mixed; cultural norms impact acceptance of lab-made meat.

Unless you're vegan or vegetarian, you probably eat and enjoy meat. It's one of the most important food sources for our species, and possibly why we evolved our big brains in the first place, but meat has its problems.

Whether it's the environmental cost of industrial meat production, or ethical issues around the treatment of animals, meat is more controversial the more we march into the future. So what about growing our burgers in a lab instead of a cow?

From Fiction to Reality, Lab Meat Is Here

The idea of "vat-grown' meat has been in several sci-fi stories. In 1952's The Space Merchants, for example, "Chicken Little" is a giant blob of meat that just keeps growing, and humans slice the meat from it to feed the world. Many sci-fi stories feature synthesized food, which includes protein that's essentially meat, but you can find lists of stories with "cultured" meat on the web if you're interested.

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek / Midjourney

The point is that, in fiction, authors have been mulling the idea that we can simply make meat or a suitable meat substitute without the messy process of breeding and slaughtering animals, and as technology has advanced, real-world scientists and engineers have taken that ball and ran with it.

In 2013, we had the first lab-grown burger, presented by Dr. Mark Post at a cost of $330,000! Since then, the FDA has approved companies like UPSIDE Foods, to sell cultivated meat within the USA.