Key Takeaways Buying refurbished consoles can be tricky, as sellers may conceal faults which can affect functionality.

Cosmetic and light repairs can unfairly drive up prices, consider fixing them yourself for a much cheaper alternative to buying a refurbished unit.

Broken or damaged consoles online are usually cheaper and less of a risk since you know what you're getting, and you can often buy up stock to perform repairs yourself.

If you're in the market for an older console from a previous generation, it may be tempting to buy one that's already been fully refurbished. However, much of the time, those who refurbish consoles can mirepresent its true condition and market value, so it may be a better option to take care of it yourself.

Condition Can Be Hard to Determine

Sometimes, sellers of refurbished consoles won't mention certain faults that can potentially affect their functionality, which can lead to unpleasant surprises when the hardware finally arrives.

Things like scuff marks, scratches, gouges, or other forms of damage are mostly cosmetic, which means they are often left out or only mentioned in passing. Sometimes it's even worse, though, such as when buttons or ports are replaced with third-party ones, which tend to be more prone to failure down the line and can also go unmentioned.

Sellers of broken or damaged consoles on sites like eBay or other online stores are often much more up-front about the condition for the sake of transparency. In this case, you'll know what you're paying for ahead of time, and can usually even ask the seller directly for more specific details about the condition.

Broken or damaged consoles are also naturally much less costly than refurbished ones, and while you'll have to pay for parts or service yourself, at least you can avoid pointless additions that mark up the price.

Only Pay For What You Need

Some places might be selling a refurbished console for a set price based on its condition, but it's often hard to tell how much was done to renew it.

Some refurbishments involve simply buffing out scratches or replacing faceplates, which are purely cosmetic but can drive up the cost of the system as a result. Often, all a system needs to run properly is a new disc drive or to have its internal components replaced, but you rarely get much choice when buying them pre-done.

Toys for Bob

Scuff marks, scratches, gouges, or other cosmetic faults can be ugly sometimes, but they don't often impact functionality, and fixing them may only drive up the price. You can take care of them yourself with the right equipment or cheap replacement shells from other systems you find online, which will be a lot cheaper in the end.

Of course, the extra cost may be worth it if you lack the know-how or equipment to handle it, or you want the peace of mind that comes with a warranty and return policy. It's mostly a matter of your own expertise and whether cosmetic repairs are worth it to you if all you're looking for is a functioning console.

Buying Broken or Damaged Consoles Is Cheaper

More often than not, finding consoles online that are broken or have damaged parts is fairly easy, and they're often inexpensive. If you already own one, you may just need a few specific parts to get it working again. Finding out what's failed (like a disc drive) is a lot cheaper than buying a fully repaired one from the onset.

Typically, sellers of broken or damaged consoles are much more open to discussing what, specifically, is wrong with them, making it easy to determine what's needed to fix them. Once you know this, it's just a matter of tracking down parts and either taking care of it yourself or paying a refurbishing service a small fee to get parts replaced.

Dibakar Ghosh / How-To Geek | Midjourney

There are some potential pitfalls when going this route, however, especially if the console you're looking to fix is rare, obscure, or just plain old. This can sometimes make parts hard to come by, and many refurbishment services won't offer repairs for them as they simply don't have the expertise to do it.

In cases like this, it may be your best bet after all to simply find one that is already in working condition or has been properly refurbished prior to buying it.

Where Should You Look for Parts and Refurbishment?

A lot of used or retro game stores offer repair services for older consoles at a flat rate, depending on the work required and the availability of parts. Many will even quote you a price for repairs before you commit to it, giving you a chance to shop around for the best deal and get your money's worth out of the repairs.

One of the best sources for console repairs is iFixit, which sells individual parts for a variety of consumer electronics ranging from cell phones to game consoles. They even have a variety of guides and teardown videos to help you get acquainted with the inner workings of various items, which makes it much easier to repair them.

Despite a renewed focus on retro gaming, GameStop doesn't offer services for consoles more than a generation old. Even if you did go through them, they are more likely to charge more than a smaller store. The same is true of other big retailers like Best Buy.

Sites like DKOldies or uBreakiFix are an option, but they tend to have a reputation for higher price points and inconsistent quality of service. You'll also have to pay shipping which, when combined with the already inflated costs, can end up costing the same as it would if you just bought a console that's already refurbished.

The best places to keep an eye out for consoles to fix or use for parts are thrift stores, yard sales, and local sellers on places like Facebook Marketplace. If you're interested in fixing them up yourself, these are usually the best options when it comes to finding spare parts and broken consoles at low prices, though you'll be left to determine their condition on your own.

When Should You Buy Refurbished?

In some instances, buying consoles that have already been refurbished can be more viable, especially for systems that are older or harder to come by. While parts for mainstream systems from companies like Nintendo or Sony are usually easy to find, systems like the 3DO, Atari Jaguar, or other more obscure consoles are much less so.

If you're looking for obscure or uncommon retro consoles, sometimes buying them refurbished from mainstream sites is the only option. Some companies, like Valve with its Steam Deck, sell refurbished consoles directly from their own first-party sites, which can at least give you some peace of mind about their quality.

You could also shop on sites like eBay or Mercari, but there's much less of a guarantee that you'll get a working console, and pricing is often inconsistent. They aren't likely to be properly refurbished, and if they are, you're left with no choice but to trust the work of a stranger over a company with an actual incentive to produce good work.

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

Refurbished controllers, accessories, or other, cheaper gaming accessories can often be found for better prices. They typically require less labor to repair and are therefore cheaper, though oftentimes you can get a brand new one for only slightly more.

Shopping for old consoles can be a hassle, especially if you aren't looking to repair one yourself or lack the expertise to do so. Before you pay a premium for a refurbished system, consider your options and see about getting it fixed on your own terms, as it can be a much better deal and you might learn something in the process.