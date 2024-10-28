5G laptops are becoming increasingly common, but are they worth the extra cost? After all, can't you get the same speeds by just tethering to your phone? Well, yes and no.

The Case for a 5G Laptop

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

5G laptops offer several key advantages over tethering to your phone’s hotspot. With a 5G laptop, you’re always connected, which means there's no need to pull out your phone, activate the hotspot, and wait for connections. This "always-on" connectivity is significantly more convenient.

Speed is another advantage. While phone hotspots can be fast, a dedicated 5G modem in a laptop provides more consistent speeds, which is important for video calls and large downloads. You’re essentially eliminating the middleman and creating a more direct connection to the 5G network.

Battery life may be an advantage or disadvantage, depending on which device you value most. While 5G laptops can consume significant power, a phone's battery dies much quicker when acting as a hotspot. The 5G laptop might actually save battery overall.

The Case for Phone Tethering

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

When it comes to using your iPhone or Android phone as a hotspot for your existing laptop, the most obvious advantage is cost. 5G laptops tend to come with a premium price tag, while hotspot functionality is already built into your phone. Why pay extra for something you essentially already have?

Then there's the simplicity. With tethering, there's no need to worry about another SIM card or another data plan. You just use what you already have. It may not be the most streamlined process to get everything set up and connected every time, but it works.

Battery life is another consideration. While 5G laptops can guzzle power, tethering allows you to manage battery usage more effectively. You can turn off the hotspot when not needed to conserve your phone's battery and use a portable power bank to keep your phone topped up.

Which is the Best For You?

Ultimately, the question boils down to your individual needs and priorities. If you value seamless connectivity and speed and are willing to pay a premium for it, a 5G laptop is a great choice. It's the ultimate "grab-and-go" solution for staying connected with as few barriers as possible.

However, if you're on a tighter budget and want to leverage the existing features of your phone, tethering is a perfectly fine option. This is an especially great choice if you don’t find yourself outside of Wi-Fi networks very often—a 5G laptop would be an unnecessary investment.

No matter which path you choose, it's never been easier to keep your laptop connected. With both 5G laptops and ever-improving hotspot capabilities, you pretty much never have to worry about being without an internet connection.