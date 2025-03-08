Summary 4K is the standard resolution for most devices in 2025, including many laptops and TVs.

You'll find that 4K monitors provide a lot more visual workspace than 1080p or 1440p, making them ideal for many workflows.

The higher pixel density of 4K monitors enhances image quality, making content look sharper and more realistic.

It's 2025, and people still flock to 1080p monitors for their computers. I think it's high time that we make 4K the default resolution of computer displays, because a 4K monitor is absolutely worth putting on your desk.

In 2025, 4K Is Basically the Standard Resolution for Most Devices Already

These days, you'll be hard-pressed to find a TV that isn't 4K. While 1080p panels do exist, 4K TVs are typically so cheap there's no real reason to go with a lower resolution.

Most modern cameras record in 4K, smartphones take video in 4K (some even record 8K), and just about everything else we do these days is in 4K. Even many laptops come with 4K screens. 4K is essentially the default resolution for many devices in 2025.

With the move to 4K everywhere else, it's time that we start moving our computer monitors to 4K. 1080p and 1440p are fine in certain instances, but for normal workflows, I think that 4K should become the standard.

A 4K Monitor Gives You More Space to Work

Why should 4K become the standard when it comes to computer monitors? One of the main reasons is that you have a lot more space to work.

Whether you use Windows' default 150% scaling option at 4K, or go with 100%, you'll have more on-screen space to do various tasks.

Personally, I run my computer at 125% scaling. When I was at 150%, the UI elements and programs were just too big for me. At 100% scaling, text was too small (though I did love how much screen space I had). Dialing in at 125% is just right for me. And I still have a lot more screen space than I did when I was on a 1440p monitor at 100% scaling.

The Higher Pixel Density of a 4K Monitor Makes High-Resolution Content Look Better

4K monitors don't just give you more on-screen space, they also give you a higher pixel density. This is really what I think makes higher-resolution screens worth it. Pixel density directly relates to image quality. The more dense the pixels are, the sharper an image will look.

Going from a 27-inch 1080p monitor to a 27-inch 4K monitor will increase your pixels per inch (PPI) from 81 PPI to 163 PPI. In effect, your pixel density will be doubled. This doubling of pixels per inch will help to make content look sharper, more realistic, and just help improve the visuals overall.

Many YouTube videos are being uploaded in 4K now, so you'll be able to take advantage of that. Most streaming content is offered in 4K, letting you enjoy higher-quality content. Without a 4K monitor, you can try to play 4K content, but the less dense pixel arrangement of your screen won't look as crisp because it simply cannot display the additional pixels.

4K Monitors Are Becoming More Affordable and Easier to Drive

You might think that 4K monitors are really expensive. And, while there are some pretty expensive 4K displays out there, not every one will break the bank.

For example, at the time of writing, you can get a 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S7 monitor for just $200. This display even has HDR10 support, offers both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, and functions as a USB hub.

While the Samsung ViewFinity S7 4K monitor is about double what a similarly-sized 1080p screen would run, at $200, it's really not all that expensive, given what 4K monitors used to cost. Additionally, a 4K monitor should last you several years (I had the same 1440p monitor for probably five to six years before upgrading to 4K). A 1080p monitor will quickly become outdated, while 4K should last you a while.

On top of that, almost every modern computer can drive at least one 4K display. Some computers or graphics cards can drive multiple 4K screens, and even dip their toes into 8K. If your computer was made in the last five years (maybe even older than that), it likely supports 4K output natively. Plus, most USB and Thunderbolt docks for laptops also support 4K outputs now, giving you the ability to run your setup off a single cable even with a high-resolution display.

If You’re Buying a New Monitor in 2025, It Should Be 4K

If you're not building an ultra-budget workstation, then buy a 4K monitor if you're shopping for a computer screen in 2025. They're becoming quite affordable, as seen with the ViewFinity S7. Most, if not all, modern computers can easily drive at least one 4K screen, and there's a host of benefits that come with using a high-resolution display. From a sharper screen to more space to keep your programs open, there's really no reason to go with a 1080p display in 2025.

There are specific niches where a 4K monitor isn't the best option, however. Gaming is one of them. Personally, I think most gamers should stick with 1440p instead of 4K, which is still an upgrade over 1080p. However, general users should skip the 2K resolution and just go straight to 4K.

