Key Takeaways US carriers phased out 3G in 2022 to make room for faster standards like 4G and 5G.

3G is still used in many countries where shutdowns are still in progress or not planned yet.

Old 3G devices are not completely useless; they can still be used for various purposes, like dash cams or digital photo frames.

3G technology was the backbone of cellular networks in the 2000s and early 2010s, coinciding with the rise of smartphones. Apple even named their second iPhone after 3G to highlight its support for the technology. Fast-forward to today and 3G has mostly disappeared... or has it?

3G Has Been Phased Out in the US

3G is no longer a thing in the United States. Most of the major US carriers (T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint) shut down their 3G networks in 2022. UScellular was one of the last major carriers to make the switch, completing its 3G shutdown in January 2024.

3G has been phased out to make room for faster standards, namely 4G and 5G. This process actually has a name, and it's known as "spectrum refarming." Wireless network technologies like 3G and 4G use specific frequency bands within the wireless spectrum to operate.

The issue with the wireless spectrum is that it's a finite resource, so in order to advance the wireless technology, carriers have to "re-farm" the occupied bands. For example, 3G used 850MHz, 1900MHz, 2100MHz, and a few other bands that have now been repurposed for newer technologies.

This is an overall improvement, as you get to enjoy wider coverage of the faster standards. 3G was great for basic internet use, such as web browsing, GPS, and watching videos at lower resolutions. However, 3G can no longer meet our demands, as the bandwidth necessary to use modern apps has grown significantly.

To put things into perspective, 5G can handle a theoretical 10Gbps, 4G can do 100Mbps, and 3G is limited to just 3Mbps. So, even the aging 4G standard is still 33 times faster than 3G, so it's easy to see why it's been phased out. Side note: 3G got phased out before 2G, which some older devices relied on. It's also worth noting that the 3G shutdown affected many older devices and, most notably, cars, creating massive headaches for users.

3G Is Still Used in Many Other Countries

While US carriers have phased out 3G, that's not the case in all countries. Some carriers in developed nations have shut down 3G long before the US, at least for internet data. The Taiwanese government forced the 3G shutdown for data back in 2018 but kept 3G voice services operational until 30 June 2024. Germany's Telekom Deutschland and Vodafone shut down their 3G networks on 30 June 2021. India's Airtel shut down 3G in favor of 2G and 4G on 31 March 2020.

That being said, there are just as many countries that have only recently begun the 3G shutdown process. Several carriers in European countries plan to finish the shutdown by the end of 2025, so 3G devices still have another year to go before they become obsolete in those countries.

It's worth noting that many less-developed countries have no plans to shut down 3G anytime soon. I still see 3G standards like H+ fairly regularly in rural areas of my country; 4G is only present in more developed areas, and 5G in city centers.

Remember, while 5G is fast, it also has a very short range, so implementing it requires numerous cell towers, antennas, and other pieces of infrastructure. Spectrum refarming doesn't just involve switching to a newer technology; it's an expensive process. The same applies to 4G, though to a lesser extent, which is why 3G will remain in use in developing countries for the foreseeable future.

Does That Mean Your Old 3G Devices Are Useless?

If you have an old smartphone that doesn't support 4G lying around your home, you should know that it's not completely useless. While you can't use the phone to make phone calls, send texts, or even dial 911, you can still connect it to the internet via Wi-Fi. Just be aware of the security issues that old phones face when connected to the internet; don't store any personal information on the device. Consider only turning on the Wi-Fi to download apps or files.

So, what can you do with that old 3G phone or tablet? Lots of things, actually. You can use it as a dash cam for your car, security camera, digital photo frame, kitchen tablet, camera for kids, or even just a cheap MP3 player to take for a run. Put that old phone to work and squeeze the most you can get from it. Once you've had your fun with it, make sure to dispose of it responsibly.