Apple has announced a new product launch for next week, which is expected to be a new iPhone SE model. The current iPhone SE is the last remaining iPhone with Touch ID and a Lightning connector, so an upgrade with a more modern design is exciting.

Using the hashtag #AppleLaunch, Apple's CEO Tim Cook dropped a teaser saying that you should "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family." While we don't have any specifics about what this product might be, analyst Mark Gurman believes that it might be related to the announcement of a new iPhone SE. He also implies that it might undergo a rebrand due to the wording of Mr. Cook's tweet, so if it does launch, it might not be called "iPhone SE" but something else.

The iPhone SE has long been known for being a cheaper iPhone, although in the last couple of generations, that has also meant an "older-format" iPhone. The last model launched in 2022 featured the processor of the iPhone 13, but it featured a 16:9 4.7-inch screen and thick bezels, and the frame was based on 2016's iPhone 8. It was probably okay for some people, but it's a format that feels extremely dated now. That last model could've still made sense back then, but newer models needed something different. This iPhone is rumored to be based on the iPhone 13's design, so we'd have a notch and no Dynamic Island, but it would still feel decently modern regardless.

We have no way of knowing what Apple has in store here until next week, so we can only speculate. Maybe we're all wrong, and Apple will announce a new entry in a completely new product category? We'll have to wait and see.

