Smartphones have completely changed the way we interact with friends, family, and the rest of the world. Beyond just this, however, your iPhone comes with some potentially life-saving features that can help keep you and your loved ones safe.

1 Check In

You've probably asked a friend or family member to let you know when they arrive safely at their destination. With iOS 17, Apple took this to the next level with iMessage's Check In. When you start a Check In, the recipient will know where you're headed and be automatically notified when you arrive safely.

If you do not arrive at your set destination, after prompting you to extend your Check In time, your phone will send follow-up information to your recipient. To start a Check In, press the "+" icon next to the iMessage box within a conversation. From the menu that appears, select "Check In."

Once you've selected Check In, you will be prompted to choose how much data should be shared if you don't arrive at your destination as expected. Tap "Continue," and the iMessage compose field will populate with a Check In box. Tap "Edit" to configure your Check In.

You can either configure Check In to be triggered when you arrive at a set location, or after a certain amount of time has passed. Once you arrive at your destination, Check In will inform your contact of your arrival and automatically end.

Check In is not only a great way to give your loved ones peace of mind, but should something go wrong, it gives someone you trust the information they need to help.

2 Find My

The Find My network is one of iPhone's most useful features. Whenever I misplace one of my devices, I can find it easily on my phone. However, you can also use the Find My network to keep track of family and friends. As it works with most Apple devices, even parents of young children with Apple Watches can benefit from Find My's live location tracking.

To share your location or to request someone else's in the Find My app, open their contact card in iMessage. From there, you will see the option to request their location or share your own. If you choose to request, they can accept and share their location with you for a length of time.

If you share your own, you will be prompted to choose how long you want them to have access to your location. No matter how long you select, you can stop sharing your location at any time.

Once someone has shared their location with you, you will be able to see where they are under the "People" section of the Find My app. You will see their contact photo on a map, as well as the address of where they are and directions from you to them. You can even add notifications for when someone arrives or leaves a certain location.

Find My is a powerful tool that can help keep you and your family out of harm's way. The ability to check up on your loved ones and be notified whenever a young child leaves or enters a designated location can be an extremely effective way to keep everyone safe.

3 Lockdown Mode

Lockdown Mode is an iPhone feature you'll hopefully never need, but is still worth knowing about. This feature was intended to protect iPhone users who are at risk of being targeted by highly sophisticated, state-sponsored spyware. It offers extreme protection, but in the process, disables many iPhone features, including most message attachments. This should not be turned on for no reason, as it offers much more protection than the average user will ever need.

If you're ever in a situation where you feel putting your iPhone in Lockdown Mode is warranted, you can do so by going to Settings > Privacy & Security > Lockdown Mode. Tap the "Turn on Lockdown Mode" button, and you will see a brief explanation of what the feature does. You will then be prompted to restart your phone to activate Lockdown Mode.

Though most of us will never need to use this feature, it is good to know that Apple is looking out for all of its users and granting them protection against serious cyberattacks.

4 Safety Check

Because of how connected our phones are to our lives, this access can be abused. In order to protect the personal safety of its users, in iOS 16, Apple introduced Safety Check. Safety Check is a quick, cohesive, organized way to review the information you have shared and make adjustments when necessary. It brings together your most important sharing settings, allowing you to revoke access from certain people or apps. It can also be used to immediately reset access for all people and apps.

To start Safety Check, head to Settings > Privacy & Security. Tap "Safety Check" to access your options. In the top right corner of your screen, you will see a button labeled "Quick Exit". If you need to quickly exit Safety Check, you can press that button to be taken immediately to your home screen.

This will save all of your information and the Settings app will be completely closed, so anyone on your phone will not be able to see what you were previously doing.