Summary Apple finally added RCS messaging support in iOS 18, benefiting many but leaving T-Mobile-based carriers out initially.

The second iOS 18.4 beta now brings RCS messaging to Google Fi and other T-Mobile-based carriers on iPhone.

The update also includes new features like prioritizing app notifications, Visual Intelligence shortcuts, new emojis, and Apple app shortcuts.

Apple rolled out iOS 18 back in September 2024, and with it came the long-awaited arrival of RCS messages–well, for some. Google Fi and other T-Mobile-based carriers were hung out to dry, but that’s finally getting fixed.

After literally years of attempted bullying from Google, Apple finally added support for RCS messaging in iOS 18. While it was a significant step forward for many people, it left users on T-Mobile-based MVNOs, like Google Fi, out in the cold. As a Google Fi customer and an Android user with an iPhone partner, this was extremely frustrating.

As I wrote previously, it was never 100% clear who was at fault in the situation. Carriers, Apple, and Google (in the case of Google Fi) seemed to each play a role in the delayed implementation. However, Apple appeared to be the most likely culprit, and indeed it’s an iOS update that is fixing the problem.

Guys guys guys guys guys iOS 18.4 Beta 2 just added support for RCS on Google Fi (and other T-Mobile MVNOs) I CAN FINALLY DIE HAPPY 😭😭😭😭😭 [image or embed] — David Imel (@davidimel.com) March 4, 2025 at 1:45 PM

Now, with the second iOS 18.4 beta rolling out, whatever hurdles were in the way seem to have been cleared. Google Fi users can finally enjoy the benefits of RCS, including read receipts, typing indicators, and better media sharing when messaging Android users. This update brings a much-needed parity to the messaging experience, bridging the gap that has long existed between iPhone and Android.

It’s not only Google Fi that’s finally getting RCS messaging on iPhone, either. T-Mobile-based carriers that previously did not have RCS on iPhone included Mint Mobile, Tello, Ting, Ultra Mobile, and Optimum Mobile, among others.

The second iOS 18.4 beta is available for the public to install right now. You simply need to join the beta program with a supported iPhone, and the update will be sent to your device. If you’re interested in the new RCS support, be sure to go to Settings > Apps > Messages and toggle “RCS Messaging” on if it isn’t already.

iOS 18.4 is about more than just RCS support for more carriers, of course. You're now able to prioritize notifications from specific apps. If you're rocking an iPhone 15 Pro, Visual Intelligence can now be activated from the Action button and Control Center. Plus, there are new toggles in the Control Center for quick access to Apple Intelligence and Siri.

You'll also find seven new emojis to spice up your texts–including my personal favorite, the “face with bags under eyes.” For those who love shortcuts, there are new actions for Apple apps like Books, News, Safari, and Maps. The Wallet app gets a fresh three-dot menu, and you can even pause app downloads directly from the App Store.

iOS 18 is compatible with these iPhone models:

iPhone 16e iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)



Source: David Imel (Bluesky), 9to5Mac