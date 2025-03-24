Your iPhone probably goes everywhere that you do, which is why it’s perfect for your photographic needs. Mobile photography reached the “good enough” threshold a long time ago, but there are still some quirks and limitations you might want to overcome.

So here are a few tricks that I keep in my back pocket at all times. Try to keep these in mind the next time you flip open your iPhone’s camera app.

1 Wiping the Lens Clean

I know, it’s hardly a “trick” but when was the last time you actually cleaned your iPhone lens? You’ve got at least one of them on the back of your device (three if you have an iPhone Pro), plus a front-facing camera under the Dynamic Island or notch for those all-important selfies.

Unlike digital SLRs or mirrorless cameras which rely on a lens cap between shooting sessions, your iPhone is exposed to all of the elements, all of the time. Your oily fingers, any surface you put your phone on, and the sunscreen on your face and ears whenever you take a call can all get in the way of a good photo.

Sometimes, it’s not obvious how filthy your camera lens is until you examine your images on a larger screen. At that point, you’ll see the hazy smears of grease catching every light in the scene, diminished contrast, and an unwelcome fuzziness that could have been avoided.

I don’t carry any special wipes for this purpose, I just make sure to use the hem or sleeve of a soft cotton t-shirt before each shot, or even in the inside of a pocket. You’ll be amazed how quickly it becomes muscle memory once you start doing it. Unfortunately, man-made materials like nylon are a poor choice.

Tip: If you’ve been somewhere sandy or gritty, give the lens a quick blow before you wipe it. Any sand or other fine coarse material could scratch the lens and cause permanent undesirable outcomes.

2 Locking Focus and Adjusting Exposure

While your iPhone is the ultimate point-and-shoot camera, you can often achieve better results by pointing, adjusting, and then shooting. This is thankfully very easy to do. You can use a simple tap of the viewfinder to quickly pick a point of interest, which hones the focus and exposure on whatever you’ve tapped.

But this is a temporary measure, and moving your iPhone around too much will reset the camera. That’s why I prefer to use tap-and-hold instead. Once you see the “AF/AE Lock” notice appear on the screen, you’ll know that you’ve locked both the focus and exposure points.

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

This is particularly useful for picking separate points of focus and exposure. It's ideal if you want to focus on a darker part of the scene while exposing for the lighter part. To do this, tap and hold the focus point, then slide your finger up or down to adjust the exposure accordingly. By doing this you can claw back the exposure and avoid losing detail in the highlights or shadows.

It’s especially good for portrait shots, particularly when a bright object like the sun or a spotlight is in the background of the shot.