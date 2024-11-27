One of the main reasons I bought my first iPhone was its exceptional camera quality. However, I regret not digging in and finding some of the amazing features on offer sooner. If you're using your iPhone camera in its default state, you’re missing out.

1 Use Timer Mode for Delayed Shutter Release

The iPhone camera has a Timer Mode that lets you set a delay of three, five, or 10 seconds before capturing a photo. This feature is useful in two key ways. First, it gives you enough time to stabilize your phone, adjust the perfect angle, and focus on the main subject, reducing the chance of motion blur that could impact the photo's quality.

Second, it allows you to be part of the shot, making it ideal for group photos with family and friends. To enable it, open the Camera app, tap the arrow at the top (or swipe up), select the Timer icon (clock icon), and choose your preferred delay. This simple feature can significantly improve the quality and composition of your photos.

2 Record Video Instantly Through the Shutter Button

Do you switch to Video mode every time you want to record a video? If so, the QuickTake feature offers a faster alternative. It allows you to start recording directly from Photo mode without needing to switch modes, making it perfect for capturing unexpected moments. To use QuickTake, simply press and hold the shutter button.

Recording begins instantly and stops when you release the button, returning you to Photo mode. If you want to continue recording without holding the shutter button, swipe to the right to lock the recording mode. When you're done, tap the stop button to end the recording. This feature saves time and ensures you never miss a moment.

3 Shoot Action Scenes Using Burst Mode

Do you struggle to capture photos of fast-moving children and pets, or at other action-packed moments? Burst Mode can make it much easier. This feature allows you to take a rapid series of photos in one go, giving you numerous frames to choose from. It's ideal for capturing that perfect candid moment where every millisecond counts.

To use Burst Mode, ensure you're in Photo mode, then press and drag the shutter button to the left (in portrait orientation). The camera will start taking a series of photos and continue until you release the button.

Once done, open the Photos app, navigate to "Bursts," and select the latest burst. Tap "Select," choose your favorite shot, and hit "Done" to discard the rest.

4 Get Uncompressed Images Using ProRAW

If you're a photography enthusiast who enjoys taking photos with your iPhone and editing them for the best results, make sure to switch from the default photo format to the ProRAW format. ProRAW captures uncompressed images, preserving all the scene’s details and data for superior quality.

While photos in this format are larger, they offer superior quality compared to the default format, making them ideal for post-editing. You can get more out of a photo when editing exposure, shadows, highlights, and colors, t compromising image quality. To enable ProRAW, go to Settings > Camera > Formats and toggle on Apple ProRAW.

Then, in the Camera app, tap the RAW icon before capturing your photo.

5 Align Your Photos Perfectly With Grid Lines

Grid lines are another feature in the iPhone camera that I regret overlooking for so long. This feature adds a 3x3 grid overlay in the Camera app, dividing the screen into nine equal sections. It helps you align your shots, position key elements properly, center your photos perfectly, and, when needed, apply the rule of thirds for better composition.

It’s ideal for those who are meticulous about shot alignment. To enable grid lines, go to Settings > Camera and toggle on "Grid" under Composition. Since I started using this feature, I noticed that my composition improved, whether I’m capturing landscapes, portraits, or flat lays. Be sure not to over-rely on this feature, since photography has no hard and fast rules (and great things happen when you create your own rules).

6 Camera Mode and Creative Controls

By default, the iPhone camera switches to Photo mode after not being used for a while or when you restart your phone. It also resets filters, aspect ratios, and other settings from your last session. However, if you frequently use the camera in a specific mode and want to keep your creative settings intact, the iPhone allows you to preserve these preferences.

This means you won’t have to adjust the camera mode or filters from scratch each time. You can simply open the camera app and pick up right where you left off. I find this feature incredibly useful and time-saving. To enable it, go to the Settings app, then navigate to Camera > Preserve Settings and toggle on "Camera Mode" and "Creative Controls."

7 Capture Wider Scenes With the Ultrawide Lens

If you find it difficult to capture wide landscapes due to the limited field of view, the ultrawide lens feature on iPhone 11 and higher models can help. This lens offers a wider field of view than the standard lens, allowing you to capture more of the scene. It’s also great for fitting more people into group photos.

The ultrawide lens is enabled by default and cannot be disabled temporarily or permanently. To use it, open the Camera app and tap the ".5x" button or pinch your fingers inward (opposite of zooming in). The lens will switch to a 0.5x zoom. What I love most about this feature is that it also works in apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and others as well.

8 Lock Camera From Switching Lens

If you dislike the iPhone camera automatically switching between lenses while recording a video, which disrupts the stability and consistency of your videos, you should enable the Camera Lock feature. This feature prevents the camera from switching lenses to optimize quality, making it especially useful in conditions like low light.

Without this feature, you may experience unwanted transitions or focus shifts, which can cause noticeable changes in your footage. With Camera Lock, your iPhone will record using the same lens from start to finish. To enable it, open the Settings app, go to Camera > Record Video, scroll to the bottom, and toggle on the "Lock Camera" option.

Since incorporating these features into my camera workflow, my photography and video recording experience has significantly improved. If you haven't tried these features yet, I highly recommend giving them a go. For more tips, learn how to shoot great portraits with your iPhone.