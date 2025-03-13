Groucho Marx had the right idea when he said that he wanted to live forever or die trying. There are plenty of things we should be doing to not only extend our lifespans but also how long we remain healthy.

The good news is that help is available. I'm using a selection of iPhone apps to try and live forever by moving more, making exercise a core part of my routine, eating better, and taking care of my mental health. Here are my favorites.

Wakeout

A sedentary lifestyle is linked with a significant number of health risks. There is evidence that links being sedentary to an increased risk of obesity, heart disease, diabetes, depression and anxiety, and even some forms of cancer. What's worse is that even if you are physically active outside your sedentary hours, long periods of sitting can still negatively impact your health.

I spend the vast majority of my day sitting at a desk, and it's all too easy to sit there for hours at a time without moving, which has a significant chance of reducing my lifespan. That's why I use the Wakeout app.

Wakeout is packed with short groups of exercises that you can do at your desk, around your home or office, or even sitting in your chair. It tracks your exercises and gives you an indication of how sedentary you've been. You can set your own difficulty to match your fitness level, and even set a target amount of activity per hour to ensure that you don't just do it all in one big burst.

I use it in combination with a Pomodoro timer. I do 25 minutes of focused work, and then a 3-minute set of exercises. It's then easy to do 30 minutes or more of exercise throughout the day without really noticing it.

Apple Workout

Reducing how much you are sedentary is a good way to help extend your lifespan, but it's not enough on its own. The World Health Organization recommends that we all do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, which can offer significant health benefits. Knowing what counts as moderate intensity isn't always easy, however.

That's why I use the Workout app on my Apple Watch to help. Although not strictly an iPhone app, it syncs with the Health app on my iPhone so I can track my exercise. The reason that the Apple Watch is so beneficial is that it tracks your heart rate, meaning that you can tell how hard you're working.

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

Moderate intensity is considered to be between 50% and 70% of your maximum heart rate. You can calculate your maximum heart rate by subtracting your age from 220. Half of this value is the minimum heart rate you need to have when exercising for it to be of moderate intensity. You don't need an Apple Watch to track this; any fitness tracker that can measure heart rate will do.

Fitbod

Bodyweight training is a simple way to exercise without the need for any additional equipment. It's easy to do squats or push-ups at any time in your own home. However, as we age, our muscular strength and bone density decline. This poses serious risks, as it means we're much more liable to fall and break bones, and breaking a hip can increase the risk of death in the following year by up to 20% in older women and as much as 33% in older men.

Bodyweight exercise alone isn't enough to counteract this decline in muscle mass and bone density, however. Resistance training, using resistance bands or ideally weights, is needed to strengthen the muscles and reduce the risk of falls and fractures.

To that end, I use an app called Fitbod which generates workout sessions based on the home exercise equipment you have available. Using just some dumbbells, resistance bands, and a pull-up bar, Fitbod gives me a full-body workout throughout the week that helps to increase strength and endurance.

The app will adapt to your strength and fitness levels so that the workouts are never too hard or too easy, and you can choose when you work out and for how long. Once you're into a routine, you can soon start to see results.

Bevel

Bevel is an app with an explicit purpose to try to extend your "healthspan." This term is slightly different to lifespan, because you could live for a long time in poor health with very little quality of life. Increasing your healthspan means increasing the length of time that you remain fit and healthy.

The app offers several useful features. It can track your sleep, since good quality sleep is crucial for longevity and overall health. You can use it to track your food to ensure that you're getting the right balance and not overeating.