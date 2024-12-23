The iPhone is lauded for its camera quality and ease of use, but what if you squeeze even better results out of your smartphone? The good news is you can, provided you've got the right accessories for the job.

1 Camera Mount and Tripod

Sensyne

Using a tripod is a simple, but powerful way to improve your iPhone photography. The tripod allows you to keep the smartphone completely still while taking a shot, unlocking a number of additional ways to capture images. You can use it to take perfectly still time-lapse videos and capture group photos that include you. A tripod is also one of the best accessories to improve your iPhone videos.

The Sensyne iPhone tripod can fully extend to 60 inches, but collapsed, it is just a little more than a foot tall, making it perfect for travel. Instead of having to worry about using a case with a tripod mount, it has a built-in phone holder that can accommodate pretty much any iPhone. The mount can also rotate 360 degrees. Along with a tripod, you can also use it with your iPhone in a handheld mode or as a selfie stick.

2 Add-On Lenses

Godefa

The two or three lenses available on modern iPhones make it possible to capture a variety of photos, all the way from a zoomed-in closeup to a wide-angle overview. But if you want to bring a drastically different look to your images, or if you have an older iPhone, give add-on lenses a try.

This inexpensive set includes use a universal clip to hold the lenses against your iPhone. There are 13 lenses you can choose from—everything from a fisheye to a six-kaleidoscope lens to provide a unique look to your photography. Note that you will lose some image quality when using these sorts of lenses, such is the nature of cheap optics, but they're more about having fun than capturing perfect photos.

3 External Battery Pack

Anker

The worst thing about your iPhone's ability to do almost everything is that you're likely to depend on it for a huge number of tasks. If you want to head out and take a lot of photos, you'll likely chew through your available battery pretty quickly. An external battery pack can help.

For MagSafe-compatible iPhones, an Anker clip-on battery pack is a great choice that I find myself constantly reliant on. Even though it’s inexpensive, it provides 5,000mAh of power, enough to juice up even the largest iPhone Pro Max more than once. It attaches to the back of your iPhone and stays out of the way, even when taking photos. As an additional plus, the foldable stand can hold your handset in a hands-free media viewing angle.

If you’re interested, you can also take a look at some of the other best MagSafe batteries for your iPhone.

4 Bluetooth Remote

CamKix

There are times that you want to be part of the photo but find the built-in timer cumbersome. A Bluetooth remote can help you capture a photo with the simple push of a button, and then do it all over again as many times as you like. This Bluetooth remote has a range of up to 30 feet away and pairs with your iPhone just like any other Bluetooth device.

Once connected, just press a button to capture the shot. There is even an adjustable wrist strap so you can always keep up with the remote. After the first pairing, it will automatically be recognized.

Got an Apple Watch? Don't forget that you can use your wearable to snap pictures using the "Camera Remote" app.

5 USB-C Flash Drive

SanDisk

It feels like there's never enough iPhone storage available. If you download a lot of apps or save music offline, you might not have room to store lots of photos. To quickly offload images without needing an Internet connection or heaps of cloud storage, you can use a USB-C flash drive.

This Sandisk flash drive is available in sizes of up to 1TB with transfer rates of up to 400 MB/s. Just plug it into a compatible iPhone USB-C port and transfer the images in the Photos app. It’s also available in a number of fun colors. As a nice advantage, the other side of the drive sports a USB-A plug so you can use it on older computers without the newer connector.

Only the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro support USB 3.2 speeds, whereas the iPhone 16 and other models cap out at USB 2.0 speeds (480Mb/sec, a maximum theoretical transfer speed of 60MB/sec).

6 External Light

Eicaus

As most photographers know, you’ll capture a great photo with the best possible light. The built-in iPhone flash is OK in some situations, but only if you’re standing close enough and in a smaller space.

An external light source can provide a more versatile way to light up a wide variety of photos. This snap-on light has a big advantage—a built-in magnet. That means you can connect it to your MagSafe-compatible iPhone and have it stay in place,. The light has adjustable brightness from 10 to 100 percent and three different temperature options from 3063 to 5500K. On a full charge, the light can go for up to 12 hours of illumination. It has a USB-C port for charging.

7 Underwater Case

Seafrog

An underwater case can open up a new world of photography for your iPhone. Instead of needing to purchase a camera specifically designed to be used underwater, you can use a specialized iPhone case to make your smartphone the perfect companion.

This case from Seafrogs can be used at depths of up to 130 feet, making it perfect for scuba or snorkeling. The big lens window will fit most iPhone models, including any Plus Max version. The back cover is made with easy to see through transparent plastic. You can also add additional, optional accessories like a diving light if you want.

8 Instant Photo Printer

HP

After capturing a great image with your iPhone, there’s nothing like being able to hold a real print of the moment. Along with being able to decorate your home with those moments, it’s always great to give a print to friends and family.

The HP Sprocket Studio Plus is a perfect way to quickly and easily print 4- x 6-inch photos directly from your iPhone without needing to worry about a computer. Your iPhone connects via Wi-Fi and the printer uses dye sublimation so your print will be dry to the touch immediately after printing.

While the iPhone is the perfect camera since you always have it with you, these accessories can help you capture even better images. After capturing a great shot, make sure to use some of these great iPhone photo editing apps to turn your nice photo into a great one.