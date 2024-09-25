The iPhone 17 and a higher-end Pro model are expected to arrive some time in September 2025, with some big changes rumored for this year’s lineup. As always, you should take these rumors with a pinch of salt until Apple’s big event.

A New Slim iPhone Model

Next year’s iPhone lineup could feature a brand new slim model dubbed the iPhone 17 Air, according to analysts Jeff Pu (via MacRumors) and Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo suggests that the new model will feature a 6.6-inch display and use titanium in its frame. The rumor claims that the “Air” will feature a single wide-angle camera and no “Pro” chip. This suggests it’s not designed to compete with the iPhone 17 Pro as some sort of “Ultra” iPhone.

Instead, the “Air” looks set to be a lifestyle device that puts form over function, with The Information suggesting that the device could be priced even higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max despite its pared-back hardware.

This could suggest that Apple is hoping to appeal to a new market segment that’s happy to shell out for a pricey iPhone in a new form factor that prioritizes aesthetics over raw performance.

X (formerly Twitter) account Apple Hub mocked up an image of what a slimmer model could look like (above).

No More Plus Model

Despite rumors of a new iPhone model launching in 2025, the lineup could still be limited to just four devices if Ming-Chi Kuo’s report is to be believed. The analyst predicts that there will be no iPhone 17 Plus, owning to the fact that the bumper-sized base models only account for 5-10% of sales.

These numbers are backed up by a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report that suggested that the iPhone 15 Plus made up for only 9% of sales in the first quarter of 2024 (as reported by MacRumors).

If you like a larger iPhone but aren’t prepared to shell out for the high-end iPhone Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Plus might be your last chance to grab a large iPhone at a reasonable price. We’ve seen this before when Apple ceased production of smaller iPhones after the iPhone 13 mini.

Gaurav Shukla / How-To Geek

With the iPhone 13 slowly beginning to show its age, this has left many iPhone 13 mini owners wondering what their upgrade path looks like.

120Hz Always-On Displays on All Models

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Ross Young, 2025 is the year that we’ll finally see 120Hz always-on displays in the base model iPhone 17. The change is long overdue, with many iPhone rivals (like Google’s rival Pixel 9) having 120Hz refresh rates already.

Samsung even equips its iPhone 16-comparable Galaxy S24 with an always-on display that matches that of Apple’s more expensive Pro model.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

The same source previously suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro would feature under-display Face ID sensors (with a hole-punch style cutout for the front-facing camera), but this has since been retracted.

Tougher Anti-Reflective Displays

All iPhone 16 models saw an upgrade to the Ceramic Shield, Apple’s proprietary tough display glass which the company claims is “tougher than any smartphone glass.”

Apple

MacRumors reports that Weibo leaker Instant Digital predicts even tougher display glass will be used in future models, which is great news for durability. The same rumor suggests that the glass will be more resistant to reflections, which would make it easier to use in bright direct lighting.

A 24MP Selfie Camera

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reports that the iPhone 17 will feature an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera, up from 12MP on the 2024 model. The report states that this “will significantly improve the image quality” which is great news if you love shooting selfies and vertical video.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Since the iPhone 17 was specifically mentioned, we can infer that the iPhone 17 Pro would get the same upgrade since it’s unlikely that the more expensive model would be stuck with an inferior camera. This improvement is also likely to be included in a new slim model, should it materialize.

Faster Chips, More RAM

Perhaps the most predictable upgrade is a small bump in overall power thanks to a new processor. MacRumors reports that a “reputable” source of information (Weibo user iPhone Chip Expert) claims the new chips won’t use a more efficient 2-nanometer process since these chips won’t be mass-produced until the end of 2025.

Either way, we can probably pencil in an A19 and A19 Pro processor, particularly with Apple’s renewed focus on in-device machine learning with the introduction of Apple Intelligence.

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek / Apple

A similar rumor from analyst Jeff Pu (also reported by MacRumors) suggests that we’ll see 12GB of RAM in the iPhone 17 Pro. All models of iPhone 16 have 8GB of RAM (up from 6GB on the iPhone 15), and the iPhone 17 and the rumored slim model is expected to follow suit.

Apple-Designed Wi-Fi and 5G Chips

MacRumors reported as far back as December 2023 that (according to analyst Jeff Pu), the iPhone 17 Pro would feature an Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip.

DigiTimes also issued a report around the same time, saying it was unlikely that the chip would make it into the base iPhone 17.

A newer DigiTimes report from September 2024 suggests that 2025’s iPad lineup will also see the in-house Wi-Fi chip, which lends support to the idea that the iPhone 17 (or at least the Pro models) could see the same tech.

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

This same report also suggests that we’ll see Apple’s in-house 5G chip appear in 2025 iPhone models, starting with the long-awaited iPhone SE refresh. This could mean that even the base model iPhone 17 would see the 5G chip.

Apple is likely doing this to reduce its reliance on third-party chip manufacturers and streamline manufacturing processes. That said, the prospect of a new Apple-designed router is tantalizing and would surely sell like hotcakes.

A 48MP Telephoto Lens (iPhone 17 Pro)

Analyst Jeff Pu also suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would see a new 48MP telephoto lens. This would bring the telephoto in line with the wide and ultra-wide cameras, and vastly improve image quality and versatility in terms of digital zoom.

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

It would be great to see this come to the iPhone 17 Pro too, given that Apple has closed the gap on this year’s Pro models by finally bringing the 5X telephoto to both.

Though it can be tempting to use these rumors to help you decide whether or not to upgrade this year, don’t lose sight of the fact that rumors are just unconfirmed reports. We might see some of these features (or products) slip entirely, just like we could be surprised with some as-yet-unknown welcome additions.