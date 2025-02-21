Apple's most affordable iPhone is almost here, and you can pre-order your iPhone 16e starting today. Earlier this week, Apple took a moment to announce an all-new phone, the iPhone 16e, instead of an iPhone SE 4, packed with upgraded tech without breaking the bank. Here's what you need to know.

iPhone 16e Details and Price

The new iPhone 16e is only $599, making it a solid entry-level device for potential buyers. The long-awaited replacement for the SE now comes with a modern design and upgraded specs, but it's also more expensive. The iPhone 16e resembles the high-end iPhone and packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an A18 chipset with Apple Intelligence support, USB Type-C charging, 128GB base storage capacity, Face ID, and much more.

Like its more expensive sibling, it also rocks the customizable Action Button but without some of the touch controls and scrolling camera features found on the Pro. Speaking of cameras, there's only one on the back, but Apple calls it a 2-in-1 camera. It's capable of taking 24MP and 48MP photos, Dolby Vision videos at up to 4K 60 FPS, and solid Portrait mode photos.

How to Pre-Order the iPhone 16e

The iPhone 16e is available in only two colors, black and white, and has 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB storage configurations. It is available from Apple's online store and most mainstream carriers starting today, February 21st, and deliveries will arrive beginning February 28th.

The base iPhone 16e with 128GB of storage retails for $599, or you can upgrade to the 256GB option at $699 and the 512GB option at $899. That's a pretty significant increase compared to the iPhone SE's $429 starting price. However, you are getting a phone that's a lot closer to the iPhone 16 than the old SE line.

The best place to buy a new iPhone 16e is from Apple, obviously, but wireless carriers have them available today with a slew of potential deals and discounts. Here are a few of your options:

T-Mobile iPhone 16e: Get an iPhone 16e "on us" (or up to $830 off) when trading in an eligible device on Magenta Max, Go5G, Plus/Next or when trading in and adding a line on Go5G or most plans.

Verizon iPhone 16e: Get $420 off the iPhone 16e by adding a new line for existing customers, or opening a line for new customers.

AT&T iPhone 16e: All customers can get Apple's latest phone for only $5.99 per month on any unlimited line.

The iPhone 16e is also available at Walmart for AT&T customers, or you can score a deal and get one for only $200 at Boost Mobile with a new unlimited plan. Many other regional carriers are also offering Apple's latest affordable phone.

As a reminder, the regular iPhone 16 is only $799, and you can find similar deals if you shop around a bit. That said, if you're looking for a great little phone right now, the 16e could be worth exploring.