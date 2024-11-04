Apple now has a service program for a hardware issue plaguing “a very small percentage” of devices, where the rear iPhone 14 Plus camera shows no preview in the Camera app.

The company determined that all affected units were manufactured between April 10, 2023, and April 28, 2024. All eligible iPhone 14 Plus units qualify for this program for three years after the first retail sale of the unit. "No other iPhone models are part of this program," including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it cautioned.

According to the terms of the iPhone 14 Plus Service Program for Rear Camera Issue, as it’s officially called, Apple or one of its authorized service providers will fix this problem free of charge. Although this initiative is available globally, the company warns that it “may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.” Importantly, this program won’t extend the standard warranty coverage of your iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple said, "If your iPhone 14 Plus has exhibited this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program." Just type the serial number of your iPhone and hit the Submit button. Provided your device was manufactured during the aforementioned window and is affected by this issue, you should be eligible for a free repair.

To find your iPhone’s serial number, venture into Settings > General > About and see it displayed next to “Serial Number.” The serial number may also be printed on your iPhone and the original packaging, and is displayed in the Finder and iTunes.

Anyone eligible for a free repair should book an appointment with a nearby Apple store or contact Apple’s support department to arrange mail-in service via one of the company’s repair centers. Service technicians will examine your iPhone for any damage that might impair your ability to complete the repair, which is normal procedure.

Whether it’s a cracked back glass or a malfunctioning battery, Apple will inform you that the issue must be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, “there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.” Apple will warn you of such costs in advance and seek your permission before starting a repair.

You can also take your device to a third-party service, but it must be an authorized Apple service provider. “We certify all Apple Authorized Service Providers to deliver service with the highest standards in the industry, so you get the same professionalism and quality of repair you’d expect from Apple,” explains Apple. You can find authorized service providers around you using Apple’s support page (you’ll need to log in with your Apple Account).

Before any repair, it’s a good idea to back up your iPhone to iCloud or your computer so you can restore it from a backup file in case technicians need to wipe the device clean.

