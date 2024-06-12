If you've taken the plunge with the 13-inch iPad Pro, you'll want to kit it out with a case to protect it against accidental damage.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Overall Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad Pro 13-inch $30 $45 Save $15 For a premium-feeling iPad Pro 13-inch case that delivers excellent value, consider the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro. This sleek folio protector combines practical features, such as Air Cushion corners, Apple Pencil storage, and versatile viewing modes, with stylish carbon fiber details and a refined matte black finish. $30 at Amazon See at Spigen

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Budget ProCase for iPad Pro 13-inch $5 $15 Save $10 If you seek an impressive balance between professional aesthetics, reliable safeguarding, and exceptional affordability, the ProCase for iPad Pro 13-inc is an excellent choiceh. It blends remarkable value with essential protection and functionality, including Apple Pencil support, auto wake/sleep, and versatile viewing angles at a rock-bottom price. $5 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Promoted Pick SUPCASE UB Pro Made of shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, the UB Pro is a rugged full-body case with 2 parts: a back casing and a front frame that clips into it to create a protective seal around the edges. $36 at Amazon $34.99 at SUPCASE

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Case With Apple Pencil Holder ESR for iPad Pro 13-inch You get solid versatility with the ESR for iPad Pro 13-inch case. Not only does it feature Apple Pencil integration, but you also get strong, magnetic support and smooth transitions between portrait and landscape viewing positions. These configurations make it a practical choice for everyone, from creative professionals to power users who value flexibility on top of robust protection. $33 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Keyboard Case Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 13-inch Choosing the Logitech Combo Touch transforms your iPad Pro 13-inch into a versatile workstation. It combines a precision backlit keyboard with a responsive trackpad and adjustable viewing angles, all in a slim yet protective case. This well-crafted keyboard case brings laptop-like functionality to your iPad Pro without compromising on portability. See at Logitech See at Apple $260 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Rugged Case Urban Armor Gear UAG for iPad Pro 13-inch $75 $80 Save $5 This Urban Armor Gear case balances serious protection for your iPad Pro 13-inch with everyday practicality. You get military-grade drop defense and enhanced corner reinforcement without sacrificing practical features like Apple Pencil storage and auto wake/sleep. It may have a premium price, but this rugged yet refined case justifies it with a reassuring level of protection. $75 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Clear Case ESR for iPad Pro 13-inch Clear Case The ESR Clear Case protects the iPad Pro 13-inch while showcasing its distinctive design. With anti-yellowing materials, Air Guard corners, and thoughtful Apple Pencil integration in a slim profile, this affordable case offers practical protection and a secure grip without masking your tablet’s premium aesthetics. $15 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Best Premium Case Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 13-inch With its seamless magnetic attachment, versatile viewing angles, and sleek, professional finish in multiple colors, the Apple Smart Folio delivers signature Apple elegance and essential features for the iPad Pro. While its minimalist design prioritizes style over heavy-duty protection, this premium case maintains a slim profile and offers convenient auto/wake functionality. $99 at Amazon See at Apple

What to Look for in an iPad Pro 13-Inch Case

If you're considering the iPad Pro 13-inch, you'll want to invest in a case to keep it safe and secure. With its unique dimensions, it's unlikely that your old iPad case will be a good fit for your new device, so shopping for a dedicated 13-inch case makes sense.

Consider how and where you will use your new iPad Pro, as this will help determine what style of case is right for you. For instance, if you plan on using it on the go, you might want to consider a rugged-style case that offers more robust protection against drops and shocks.

Folio-style cases help protect the screen itself, thanks to the soft microfiber lining on the inside of the cover. These cases often come with handy auto wake/auto sleep functionality, making them convenient for everyday use. Additionally, the covers are flexible and foldable, supporting multiple viewing angles.

For artists and creatives, you should look for a case that supports the Apple Pencil Pro. Plenty of cases to choose from allow for magnetic storage and charging of your Apple Pencil, meaning it's always on hand for that next moment of inspiration.

To help you make the right choice, we've shortlisted some of the best iPad Pro 13-inch cases currently available. These selections cover various functions and cater to different budgets, so whatever style you're after, you'll find something here for you.