The launch of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro was a great step towards Apple's ultimate goal of making iPads more "computer-like." Now, Final Cut Pro is also coming to the iPad mini, although it's missing some functionality.

Apple's latest iPad mini, featuring the A17 Pro chip also found in the iPhone 15 Pro range, can run Final Cut Pro, Apple's professional video editing software. Apple's App Store listing was quietly updated to add support for the A17 Pro chip—the new iPad mini is the only iPad to use that chip, as the higher-range iPads use Apple's M-series chips.

The software was previously exclusive to M-series chips, which meant users could use it on the iPad Air and the iPad Pro, but not on the lower-end iPads. This means you can harness many of the app's advanced editing tools. Note how we said many and not all of them, as there's one big caveat that you need to be aware of. Due to hardware and software limitations, certain Final Cut Pro features may not be available on the iPad mini. The features that are not supported are outlined in the App Store listing and include things such as Apple Pencil hovering support, HDR video editing, and recording in ProRes mode.

It still supports a lot of stuff, though—it has full Live Multicam support, touch gestures that don't involve the Apple Pencil, and much more. It's still pretty fully featured. The device is probably too small to do any serious video editing in the first place, but if you need to quickly edit something on the go, it's now technically possible.

Despite these limitations, the addition of Final Cut Pro to the iPad mini's repertoire is a significant development, and it's cool to see that the iPad mini will also support it when users start receiving it on their doorsteps today.

Source: MacRumors