The upcoming iOS 18.2 update allows people in the European Union to delete core applications like the App Store, Safari, and other native apps.

This is one of several changes to iPhones sparked by the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA). Previously, users could delete some pre-installed apps like Calculator, Calendar, Music, and Notes. The first beta version of iOS 18.2 expands this capability, letting EU users remove the App Store, Camera, Safari, Messages, and Photos. This change addresses one of the DMA's key provisions requiring tech companies to make it straightforward for users to uninstall any apps they choose. Apple had earlier confirmed in August 2024 that it would introduce this feature in a future iOS update.

In the EU, users can download alternative app marketplaces as replacements for the App Store. Apple has incorporated a dedicated button within the Settings app, allowing users to restore the App Store after deletion if needed. This gives a lot of flexibility to users from that region and opens the door for competitors to make their own app stores for Apple devices if they want. This may be what users from the US could expect from Apple in the future since the US is seeing if Apple constitutes an illegal monopoly. This also gives US users a look at what Google could do if their lengthened pause ends since Google has been ordered to open up the Android's Play Store.

The iOS 18.2 update also includes other changes for users outside the EU. It introduces a new menu for setting default apps for various functionalities, including email, messages, calls, web browsing, password management, and keyboard. Additionally, the iOS 18.2 update adds new features like Image Playground, Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, and Visual Search for iPhone 16 models.

Right now, the iOS 18.2 beta is only available for devices equipped with Apple Intelligence, including iPhone 15 Pro or later models and M1 iPads or later.

source: 9to5Mac