iOS 18.2 will bring additional Apple Intelligence capabilities, including generative AI features such as AI image creation, custom emoji, and ChatGPT integration in Siri. The first beta release is now live.

The first wave of Apple Intelligence features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac is scheduled to drop alongside iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia on Monday, October 28. However, Apple has already begun testing upcoming iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 updates that bring an expanded set of Apple Intelligence capabilities.

The new features include AI image creation via a dedicated Image Playground app. You can describe your image, pick a suggested prompt, or upload your own image as a starting point. You can also choose between three art styles (Animation, Illustration, or Sketch) and refine your creation with additional descriptions.

The same capabilities are accessible from several built-in apps, such as Messages, Freeform, Keynote, and Pages, and third-party developers can implement them in their apps by utilizing Apple's Image Playground API. Image Wand in the iPad's Notes app lets you create illustrations by doodling a sketch or circling something. Apple Intelligence will analyze your note and produce a related image.

Genmoji, Apple's marketing term for AI-generated emoji, also makes an appearance in iOS 18.2. If none of the built-in emoji suits your mood, you can write a quick description to create one and instantly boost your messaging game.

You can even create a genmoji that looks like a friend, which works by analyzing pictures in the People album in Photos. This feature is available right from the built-in emoji keyboard.

Siri's ChatGPT integration is live in iOS and iPadOS 18.2. The assistant can use ChatGPT to answer more complex queries, including questions about photos or documents. You can also force Siri to tap into ChatGPT by preceding your query with "Ask ChatGPT." Siri can even create images via ChatGPT using voice prompts, bypassing Image Playground.

Siri will ask your permission before sending your request to ChatGPT. You don't need an account to use ChatGPT within Siri. However, if you have one, you can provide your credentials to access paid ChatGPT features via Siri. Oh, and ChatGPT is readily available in Writing Tools to help you draft thoughts by hitting the Compose button.

With Visual Intelligence, your iPhone 16 camera becomes a tool for world discovery. Click and hold the new Camera Control capture button on the lock screen to learn about the world around you. For example, you can use visual intelligence to pull up the hours or ratings for a restaurant, identify a dog breed, add an event from a flyer to your calendar, etc.

Another new feature is a revamped Mail app that uses Apple Intelligence to automatically classify incoming messages as Primary, Transactions, Updates, or Promotions using on-device processing. Last but not least, Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.2 now works in five additional English-speaking regions (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom) in addition to American English.

Apple hopes these and other AI features will boost its device sales. Apple Intelligence is prominently advertised as one of the features of the new iPad mini, and the company has dispatched its head of software, Craig Federighi, to explain in an interview with Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal why Apple Intelligence is arriving in stages. "This is a big lift," Federighi said. "You could put something out there and have it be sort of a mess. Apple's point of view is more like, 'Let's try to get each piece right and release it when it's ready.'"

Apple Intelligence will continue getting more language support and new features throughout 2025, including Siri enhancements such as personal context, onscreen awareness, and the ability to control more features in apps to execute complex tasks.

