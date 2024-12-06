Threads, Meta’s answer to the likes of Bluesky and X (formerly Twitter), comes with the same sort of privacy considerations that each Meta product requires. Fortunately, there are a few settings you can immediately adjust to improve your privacy on the burgeoning platform.

1 Profile Privacy Toggle

Like Instagram, one of Threads' most important privacy features is the profile visibility toggle, which controls who can see your posts. To find it, tap your profile icon, then the menu button (three lines) in the top-right corner, and select "Privacy." The "Private profile" toggle sits right at the top.

When enabled, only approved followers can see your posts and engage with your content. Any new followers will need your explicit approval. While this offers maximum privacy, it does come with a trade-off: your posts won't appear in Threads' recommendations or search results, which limits your ability to join broader conversations. The setting takes effect immediately, and you can always toggle it back if you change your mind—just remember that switching to public makes all your previous posts visible to everyone.

2 Quote Post Controls

Threads lets you decide who can quote your posts and share them with their own followers. In the settings of each post, you'll find a "Who can reply & quote" option. By default, anyone can quote your threads, potentially sharing them with audiences you hadn't considered. You can restrict this to just your followers or disable it entirely. This setting is particularly important if you want to maintain tighter control over how your content spreads across the platform.

3 Mentions Restrictions

The "Mentions" controls determine who can tag you on Threads. Navigate to Privacy settings to find this option, where you can choose between allowing mentions from everyone, people you follow, or just your followers. If you're experiencing unwanted attention or simply prefer a quieter experience, restricting mentions to only accounts you know can create a more peaceful environment. This setting is separate from post quotes, so you'll want to configure both for complete control.

4 Online Status Visibility

By default, Threads displays when you're actively using the platform. To adjust this potentially revealing setting, head to Privacy settings and look for the Online Status option. When turned off, others won't know when you're browsing Threads. However, you'll also lose the ability to see others' activity status. Note that this setting doesn't affect read receipts for messages on Instagram, which currently can't be disabled from Threads.

5 Block Settings

Sometimes, the strongest privacy tool is simply removing certain users from your experience entirely. Tap any user's profile menu to find the blocking option. When you block someone, they can't see your profile or interact with you in any way. However, remember that blocked users can still view your content by logging out or creating new accounts, so never share sensitive information even with blocking enabled.

6 Mute Controls

For a less drastic approach than blocking, Threads offers muting capabilities. Access this through any user's profile menu, just like blocking. When you mute someone, their posts disappear from your feed without them knowing. This lets you curate your experience without creating potential social friction. You can always unmute users later if you change your mind.

7 App Permissions Management

The final privacy setting worth adjusting is app permissions. Under your Account settings, you'll find options for managing how your Instagram and Threads (and other Meta) accounts interact with other services. It's worth periodically checking this section to review and revoke any permissions you no longer want active. You can also request a download of your data here to see exactly what information the platform stores about you.

By taking a few minutes to adjust these seven privacy settings, you can create a more controlled and comfortable environment on Threads. The platform continues to evolve, so it's worth revisiting these settings every few months to check for new options and ensure your privacy preferences still align with your usage.

Remember, no social media platform is completely private, but these settings help you maintain better control over your digital footprint on Threads. The key is finding the right balance between engaging with the community and protecting your personal boundaries.