Accessory maker Incase today at CES 2025 announced its new Compact Ergonomic Keyboard featuring a split design, a dedicated Copilot key for Windows users, and more.

Incase is the company that continued making Microsoft’s hardware accessories after the Windows maker didn't want to do it anymore. The new ergonomic keyboard from Incase won't take up too much space on your desk thanks to its compact dimensions, measuring 13 inches wide (33 cm), 8.6 inches deep (21.8 cm), and 1.2 inches tall (3 cm). It's a bit smaller than the old Microsoft Sculpt Desktop keyboard, with a similar design and no built-in number pad. Incase says the keyboard offers a premium typing experience thanks to its responsive full-size keys based on the scissor mechanism and short key travel of 1.3mm.

Incase

Incase's new keyboard has a few convenient features in that regard, like ergonomic key placements, contoured layout, and the ability to position the keyboard halves for more comfortable typing than traditional keyboards. It also intgrates a cushioned palm rest.

The keyboard connects to devices via Bluetooth 5.1, and you can pair it with three devices at once, like your computer, tablet, and streaming box. You can then easily switch between paired devices with a press of a button. The keyboard is powered by AAA batteries, included in the box, that provide up to 36 months of runtime before you'll need to swap them.

The new Compact Ergonomic Keyboard is also ready for Microsoft’s AI-powered assistant, thanks to a dedicated Copilot key. There are other convenient shortcut keys for commonly used features, such as emojis and a call-mute button. The keyboard is compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11. You can use it with other operating systems like macOS and Linux, but there are no macOS-specific shortcuts.

Incase

Ergonomic keyboards with split keys are not for everyone, but once you get used to them, you'll start noticing reduced tension in your shoulders over time, reducing the chances of getting carpal tunnel syndrome. Dedicated wristrests can help with that, to an extent. If you're serious about economics though, a split keyboard is the way to go.

The new Compact Ergonomic Keyboard is available to order via the Incase website, priced at $120. Incase offers other ergonomic keyboards too, but they don't seem to be available yet.

Source: Incase