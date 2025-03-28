Summary Driving solo makes in-car Wi-Fi unnecessary, as smartphones can handle essential tasks.

There's no shortage of tech features carmakers love to hype up—fancy touchscreens, voice assistants, and even self-parking. However, one feature that I have a gripe with is built-in Wi-Fi. The thought of a seamless internet on the road, streaming movies in the backseat, or getting work done while someone else drives feels like a tech lover's dream. But as cool as it sounds, I have to admit, every time I see it offered, I can't help but wonder—would I actually use it?

My Smartphone Already Does Everything In-Car Wi-Fi Does

Ben Stockton / How-To Geek

Most days, I drive solo, and I rarely need a constant internet connection while behind the wheel. At most, I'll stream some music or a podcast, or use navigation—all of which I can handle just fine on my phone. If needed, I can always hook up my car's entertainment system to my phone's hotspot, and that's more than enough.

On the rare occasions I have passengers, maybe a colleague hitching a ride, or an outing with my girlfriend or siblings, they all have their smartphones with (hopefully) decent data plans. So, there's never a need to scramble for Wi-Fi while we're on the road.

The only situation where I could see myself wanting in-car Wi-Fi was if I had kids. Happy kids mean stress-free drives, and a solid internet connection would keep their gadgets—tablets, handheld gaming consoles, phones, you name it—running smoothly. That said, I like to think I'd be such an engaging father that they wouldn't be glued to their screens in the first place. And if they really needed Wi-Fi? Well, there's always my phone's hotspot.

I Don't Want to Add to My Subscription Pile