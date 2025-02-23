Microsoft PowerToys debuted with Windows 95, evolved during the Windows XP era, but was discontinued until Windows 10. In 2019, Microsoft revived it with a modern UI and made it open source. Even after three decades, it remains my go-to tool for improving Windows with extra features.

8 Pin Important Windows on Top

By default, Windows keeps the active window on top, but sometimes, we need or want certain windows to remain visible at all times. Whether it’s a calculator for quick calculations or a video call while working on documents, keeping them on top improves efficiency. Since Windows doesn't have a built-in feature to pin inactive windows on top, I rely on PowerToys to handle this task.

This feature lets me pin my active window on top using the shortcut Win+Ctrl+T and keep it visible above all other windows, even when switching between them. This eliminates the need to constantly resize or rearrange windows for better visibility. It's a simple but powerful tool that has significantly improved my workflow.

The pinned window is outlined with a thick red border, signifying that it is the one you've pinned above others, setting it apart from the rest.

7 Resize Images to Desired Dimensions

Windows doesn’t offer a built-in feature to resize images to specific dimensions, and using online tools can be a hassle. That's where PowerToys' Image Resizer tool comes to the rescue. It lets me set presets for specific sizes and resize images with a few clicks. Each preset can be configured as Fill, Fit, or Stretch, determining how the image fills the space when resized.

For example, Fill scales the image proportionally to fit the specified size and crops it if necessary. Fit and Stretch fill the space without cropping, but Fit maintains the image’s proportions, while Stretch doesn’t.

To resize an image (or multiple images), right-click on them, choose “Resize With Image Resizer,” select the preferred size, and click “Resize.”

6 Extract Text From the Screen

While the Snipping Tool now supports text extraction from images, it doesn’t natively extract text from videos. Plus, if you want to capture text from your screen, you first have to take a screenshot. To simplify this process, I use PowerToys’ Text Extractor, which uses OCR (Optical Character Recognition) to copy text directly from anywhere on the screen, including videos.

To use it, press Win+T, then click and drag your mouse to select the text area. The extracted text is instantly copied to the clipboard. For this tool to work, you need to have the appropriate OCR language pack installed. You can check, install, or remove language packs through Windows settings, with more details available on Microsoft’s website.

5 Control Multiple Computers Seamlessly

If you use multiple computers but dislike switching between their keyboards, touchpads, or mice, you’ll love the Mouse Without Borders feature in PowerToys. It allows you to control up to four computers with a single set of peripherals, share the clipboard between devices, and transfer files. However, there are limitations to the size and number of files you can share.

To set this feature up, you first have to generate a new key on the host computer and enter it in the PowerToys settings on the other device. Once connected, you can seamlessly move your cursor across screens to control the other machine. You can refer to Microsoft's official website for the complete list of supported shortcuts and functions.

4 Customize Shortcuts With Keyboard Manager

PowerToys includes a Keyboard Manager that allows you to remap keys and shortcuts. For example, you can remap the “A” key to type B, so whenever you press the “A” key, it inputs B instead. Similarly, you can reassign shortcut key combinations, replace a key or shortcut with a custom Unicode text sequence, or map a shortcut to a single key press.

However, not all keys or key combinations can be remapped, as some are reserved for the operating system. Also, unless you specify a particular app, remapped keys will apply system-wide.

To use this feature, open Keyboard Manager, choose "Remap a Key" or "Remap a Shortcut," select the key(s) you want to change under "Select," and assign their new function under "To Send."

3 Rename Files With PowerRename

PowerRename is my most-used PowerToys feature. It allows me to batch rename multiple files at once, eliminating the hassle of renaming them individually. To use it, select the files you want to rename, right-click, and choose "Rename With PowerRename." Enter the text to be replaced in the Search box and the new text in the "Replace With" box. Then, click "Apply."

As you type, a preview shows how the renamed files will look and how many entries match your criteria. You can also enable "Match All Occurrences" to replace every instance of the text or leave it unchecked to change only the first occurrence. Additionally, checking the "Case Sensitive" option ensures that only exact case matches are replaced.

2 Thumbnail and Preview Pane Previews

Preview Pane is a built-in Windows feature that lets you view file contents in the File Explorer sidebar without opening them. However, it only supports a limited selection of file types, excluding code files, CAD files, and others. PowerToys removes this restriction by enabling previews for Markdown, SVG, PDF, G-code, QOI, and various source code files.

Similarly, by default, File Explorer doesn’t generate thumbnail previews for these file types. PowerToys solves this by adding thumbnail support for SVG, PDF, G-code, STL, and QOI files. To enable these previews, ensure the relevant toggles are switched on in the File Explorer Add-Ons settings. Also, thumbnails won’t appear for files stored in cloud-managed paths.

1 Crop And Lock

Crop and Lock is a game-changing PowerToys feature that lets me crop an application window to display only the section I need. This helps me focus on essential content while hiding unnecessary elements like sidebars. It’s especially useful when sharing my screen during meetings, as it allows me to remove irrelevant sections and highlight key areas.

There are two ways to use this feature:

Thumbnail mode (Win+Ctrl+Shift+T) creates a cropped, static preview of the selected section. However, you can’t interact with the original window through this view.

Reparent mode (Win+Ctrl+Shift+R) creates a cropped window that remains fully functional, allowing you to scroll and click hyperlinks.

Remember that reparent mode may not work well with UWP apps like Windows Calculator or applications with sub-windows or tabbed interfaces.

Sometimes, the best solutions aren’t the newest ones. These are just a few features from a thirty-year-old tool that continue to improve my Windows experience. With these added functionalities, multitasking becomes much more efficient. If you want to get the most out of Windows 11, don’t underestimate the power of PowerToys!