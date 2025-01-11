I like to take on a reading challenge every year. By downloading a few reading apps on my iPhone, I find it's a lot easier to stick to my reading habits and see the challenge through. Here are my favorites.

1 Apple Books

Apple Books is an underrated native app that can help you kickstart a healthy reading routine. The app has a vast catalog of ebooks and audiobooks (with in-app playback controls), including many free options. While I've always been skeptical of reading books on my iPhone, the app's interface makes it easy to stay focused on the story. Being able to customize the theme, text size, page-turning style, and background light really helps.

Apple Books is filled with reader-friendly features that make reading a smooth experience. These include reading time, annotation options like highlighting and note-taking, and sample previews for books. The library is highly customizable, with different shelves and personalized collections that you can create to sort books.

The app's bookstore lets you purchase individual titles and gives you recommendations that are sorted by charts, special offers, genres, and staff picks. If you cannot find a book on the app, you can also add and read an external PDF copy to your library.

Being an Apple app, Books comes with unparalleled sync across your Apple devices. This makes it easy to pick up where you left off on your iPad or access your notes and annotations on your Mac.

2 Goodreads

Goodreads is one of the best third-party reading apps you can install on your iPhone. If you are taking up a reading challenge or simply building a healthy reading habit, Goodreads can help you find new books thanks to its recommendations. You can view trending books and see what other users are reading.

One of the main reasons I use Goodreads is its yearly reading challenge, which allows you to set a reading goal. You can track your consistency through a progress bar and gain achievements along the way. Once you finish a book, you can rate it and write a review too.

To plan your progress, you can create shelves such as "Read" and "Want to Read" or genre-based categories to sort books. Goodreads also lets you search for books by title, author, or ISBN (a book's barcode). If you want to read with your friends or family, you can add them and join groups to share your recommendations.

I've used Goodreads for its discovery features when I draw a blank in my reading journey. Since the app constantly updates with genre-based recommendations and new releases, it's easy to find good reads.