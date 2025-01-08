iFixit has launched the Pro Tech Go Toolkit, a smaller and more portable version of their original Pro Tech Toolkit. This new toolkit is meant for quick repairs on the go, so it should be easier to fix device issues quickly if you're not near your regular workplace.

Its compact design makes it easy to store in bags, cars, or desk drawers. It's about half the size and weight of the original toolkit. The Pro Tech Go Toolkit comes with a 32-bit Moray Driver Kit, a variety of tools for opening and gripping, and a sturdy fabric roll to keep everything organized. The toolset includes different precision bits for various devices, like standard Phillips and flathead screwdrivers.

It also has special security bits used for Apple devices (Pentalobe P2 and P5), Torx security bits (from TR6 to TR15), and tri-point bits, often found in gaming devices. Additionally, it contains tools like a Jimmy and other prying tools to help access the parts inside your devices. So, basically like a mini version of the Pro Tech Toolkit.

The fabric roll has extra spaces for personalization, so owners can add their favorite tools to accompany the ones provided. This makes it easier to customize according to personal needs and regular repair tasks. The toolkit is designed to be versatile, so it can be used for different kinds of repairs, including laptops, gaming consoles, and smart thermostats.

The Pro Tech Go Toolkit is designed to be a helpful extra tool, not a substitute for the complete Pro Tech Toolkit. It offers a balance between being easy to carry and having useful functions, allowing users to make quick repairs without needing a full workshop. The company points out that it's great when you need to fix something right away, like helping a colleague or friend with a device issue when you're not in a regular workspace.

It's only $49.95, which is a good deal for a compact case with so many tools. It's got a lot of different sizes and ways to fix issues, which makes it feel like a full kit. The kit is available on the official site.

Source: iFixit