If you need a specific component to repair your broken or malfunctioning Xbox console, you can now order genuine parts for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S models.

Official components and step-by-step DIY repair guides for both all-digital and disk drive editions of Xbox Series S and X from Microsoft are now available through iFixit’s Microsoft Repair Hub. “We’re excited to be working with Microsoft to keep Xboxes running longer and out of the waste heap,” said Elizabeth Chamberlain, iFixit’s director of sustainability.

The available Xbox parts include cases, power supplies, motherboards, and more. You’ll also need additional tools and things like thermal paste, which iFixit offers. iFixit’s tutorials walk you through the whole process, but no video walkthroughs are available so far.

Just because you can get genuine parts doesn’t necessarily mean you should repair electronic devices like phones and tablets yourself. While we could recommend simpler repairs like replacing smartphone batteries or adding more internal storage to your console, more complex ones require soldering skills and a steady hand. Plus, you really need to understand electricity and how devices are engineered. For example, there are 29 steps involved in repairing an Xbox logic board, which excludes the steps to reassemble the whole thing.

iFixit also offers genuine parts for repairing Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets via its Microsoft Repair Hub. This collaboration between iFixit and Microsoft started in 2023. iFixit also sells official components for repairing other consoles, such as Valve’s Steam Deck (including the entire logic board) and Google’s Pixel smartphones and tablets.

If you’re a hobbyist interested in DIY repairs, take my advice and limit your repairs to low-voltage devices like phones and computers for safety reasons. You’ll also need some tools like iFixit’s FixHub, a portable soldering toolkit you can take anywhere to repair your stuff.

Source: iFixit