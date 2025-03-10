Navigating the iFixit website and buying replacement parts can be a somewhat overwhelming experience. So, iFixit is introducing a new Device Compatibility Checker to further reduce the guesswork involved in device repair.

The Device Compatibility Checker is a surprisingly rich resource for device repair. At the surface level, it just tells you whether or not a replacement part will work with your device—press the "Search" button on a product listing, type in the name of your device, and you'll be met with one of three alerts; "this fits," "this does not fit," or the ambiguous "this might fit."