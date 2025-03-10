Navigating the iFixit website and buying replacement parts can be a somewhat overwhelming experience. So, iFixit is introducing a new Device Compatibility Checker to further reduce the guesswork involved in device repair.
The Device Compatibility Checker is a surprisingly rich resource for device repair. At the surface level, it just tells you whether or not a replacement part will work with your device—press the "Search" button on a product listing, type in the name of your device, and you'll be met with one of three alerts; "this fits," "this does not fit," or the ambiguous "this might fit."
"In today’s world, electronics and gadgets come in a dizzying array of models and variations. Take laptops, for example: Sure, okay, you’ve got a Lenovo ThinkPad. But when you go to try to figure out which one you’ve got, they all look like basically identical black rectangles with the classic red Trackpoint mouse in the middle of the keyboard. Even within a given model, there might be small yet significant differences—maybe in the generation of processor, keyboard design, or placement of internal connectors.