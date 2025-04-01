Meteorites are awesome. It's not just a rock, it's a space rock! So, what do you do if you find a space rock here on planet Earth? It depends on where you find it, but there's a good chance you will be able to keep it.

If the Meteorite Is on Your Land, It’s Yours

In the United States, common law states that if something is on your property, then it's yours. While this doesn't apply in every scenario (and I most certainly am not a lawyer), a law case also backs this up when it comes to meteorites.