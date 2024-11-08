Believe it or not, my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is my favorite way to play games, but that doesn't make it a perfect gaming device. Some games feel awkward on a foldable phone, while others feel like a perfect match. Here are the genres that I find are the best fit for book-style folding phones.

1 Puzzle Games

Close

Puzzle games feel great on phones in general, but on foldables, they really come alive. Each Monument Valley game, for example, is gorgeous in a timeless way (there is more to graphics than high-resolutions and ray-tracing) and you can really take in the beauty when you're playing on a larger screen.

These games play just fine on small screens, but a foldable allows you to see more of the world without compromising on the game's portability in the way a full-blown tablet would.

Assemble With Care is another example of a game that adapts well to both small and large screens. Like Monument Valley, you can play it on anything from an iPhone to an Alienware desktop, and it looks great on both. Yet I find the foldable factor provides the best playing experience.

The same can be said for most puzzle games, whether they're character-based like Path of Giants and Umiro, or fully abstract games like Linea.

2 Point-and-Click Adventure Games

Close

Point-and-click adventure games had a moment on early home computers in the 80s and 90s, with companies like LucasArts establishing an iconic style. That era ended, but the genre has never fully gone away. Old-fashioned point-and-click adventure games may not transfer all that well to home consoles or most handhelds, but they feel perfect on a foldable phone.

One example is Machinarium, a port that has been available for Android for many years. Before foldable phones, it was much better suited to Android tablets. Now I can carry it with me in my pocket. Amanita Design's other games Botanicula and Samorost are also great options to carry around with you.

Other titles worth a look include games that emulate the classics, like Thimblewood Park, as well as more stylized modern takes on the genre like Midnight Girl. To those with dark humor, Little Misfortune is another title not to be missed. Kentucky Route Zero is reason enough to subscribe to Netflix for access to mobile games. If you do, check out Oxenfree as well.