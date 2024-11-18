Apple will end support for iCloud backups on devices running iOS 8 or earlier on December 18, 2024. Old iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch devices won't be able to create or access cloud backups after that point in time.

Apple confirmed in an email sent to customers that iCloud backups will stop working for devices running iOS 8 or earlier, and existing pre-iOS 8 backups stored in the cloud will be deleted at the same time. While iCloud backups will no longer be available, Apple explained that this change will not impact apps or data currently stored on devices running iOS 8 or earlier, and it also doesn't affect local backups created through iTunes, the Apple Devices app for Windows, or macOS. That usually requires connecting your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch to a computer with a USB cable, and starting a backup manually.

The Apple Devices app, available on Windows 10 and 11 PCs, handles syncing files with iPhones, iPads, and iPods, replacing iTunes' device management functions. Mac users can just use Finder for this, while older Macs use the built-in version of iTunes. For PCs running older Windows versions, you still have to download iTunes.

Apple recommends that users still running iOS 8 or earlier update to the latest compatible iOS version for their device to keep their automatic iCloud backup features. This update is essential for any users who rely on iCloud backups for data preservation and restoration. Otherwise, the feature will remain off, and the backup data will be deleted.

According to Apple, the rationale behind this change is to align iCloud backup support with its published minimum software requirements. With iOS 9, Apple transitioned to using CloudKit for iCloud backups, replacing the previous system. So, Apple needs to discontinue support for older iOS versions and phase out the old infrastructure.

Source: MacRumors, Nicolás Alvarez on X