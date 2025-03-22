As good as phone cameras have become, they could provide much better shots by using detachable lenses, just like dedicated cameras do. I would love for this to be a thing.

Like Most People, My Camera Is My Phone

You know the adage: the best camera is the one you have on you. For many years, this felt like a sacrifice. Phone cameras couldn't quite compare to portable digital cameras, but the photos were fine enough that it wasn't worth carrying around that extra bulk.

These days, phones feel less and less like a trade-off. Hardware continues to improve at such a rate that it's worth upgrading a phone for the camera alone.

I'll admit I used to scoff at the idea of smartphone photography. I was someone who carried around a DSLR like a tourist, just in case. I once owned an HTC One M7, whose camera hardware was its weakest link, and now there's an entire era of my life where the photos are 4MP and slightly blue. This was especially noticeable in poor lighting, like in this photo of the Pittsburgh skyline I took in 2013.

Bertel King / How-To Geek

Over ten years later, I no longer have that concern. Many of the photos coming from my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 hold up just fine compared to the DSLR images that came before—but that has only made me want interchangeable lenses more, not less.

I Use My Phone Camera for Professional Work

Most of the images bearing my name on How-To Geek were taken with a phone. Since I've replaced my PC with a phone and work using Samsung DeX, many of my photos are taken with my Galaxy Z Fold 6 or my previous Galaxy Z Fold 5 (I don't typically replace phones this often, but the difference in processing power between these two is noticeable when you're docking your phone to an external display).

Bertel King / How-To Geek

If I'm taking a picture of my phone (like the photo above), then I tend to reach for an old Google Pixel, even though I have a mirrorless camera within reach. For what I do, phone cameras are good enough.

I'm not alone. Many creators turn to their smartphone cameras, especially on social media. Many YouTubers regularly slip in smartphone footage, even if it's just B-roll. Smartphone photos and videos now make the news.

Plus there are an abundance of apps for touching up photos and editing videos directly on your phone. For all the attention the idea of banning TikTok in the US gets, Bytedance's CapCut video editor is just as important to many people, and there are many competitors out there.