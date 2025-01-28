Just like our smartphones, game consoles, and computers, automotive technology keeps on advancing. In fact, there's just too much cool tech available these days, and my list of can't-live-without-it features keeps growing. Here are my must-have options when I'm shopping for a new ride.

1 Advanced Backup Cameras & Parking Sensors

Ford

I consider myself a good driver. I've had my license for going on two decades, during which time I've only had one minor accident (knock on wood). As an automotive journalist, I've also been entrusted by numerous manufacturers' press offices to get behind the wheel of their vehicles, put them through their paces, and write reviews.

Now I've tossed some credentials around, you'd think that I'd be more than capable of living without a backup camera or parking sensors. But, the truth is, I'd struggle without them. That's not to say I have particularly poor spatial awareness or struggle with parking, but you simply can't put a price on the ability to see and hear what's behind you when operating a car. Negotiating tight gaps or tiny parking spaces is so easy with a good backup camera and a car decked out with sensors. And as a parent, there's a certain peace of mind that comes with knowing you've got that extra bit of tech on your side. That might seem like a bit of parental paranoia, but multiple children per day in the United States are backed over by reversing vehicles.

It's because of the severity of that problem, among other safety concerns, that all new vehicles sold after May 2018 in the US are required to have backup cameras. So you might be thinking, well, if it's a mandatory component in new vehicles, it's not much of a wish list item, is it? But not all backup cameras are created equal (and not all vehicles are required to have proximity sensors). Further, if you're picking up a used model, it may not even have a backup camera or a lackluster one.

This is why we recommend upgrading your backup camera and sensors as a way to make an old car feel new. It's also why, when it comes to car shopping, new or used, my focus is on not just having a backup camera but having a really sharp one. I don't just want a camera. I want a camera with high resolution and a large in-dash screen that gives me a view of the area behind my car with clarity rivaling a new television set.

2 Passive Keyless Entry

As a family man, you'd think that having a big vehicle, a big trunk, or durable construction that could withstand my kids would be my top priorities when choosing my next car, but I can honestly live without all that. As a father to a toddler, what I really struggle to live without is passive keyless entry.

You really don't know how full your hands are until you're trying to load a little one and all their gear into the car. Add in attending to an older child also scampering around and yelling about their iPad, and well, I've got better things to do than dig around for my keys.A key fob that gives you remote entry with a click of a button is great (and has been a base-level option on cars for decades now), but passive keyless entry offers really unbeatable convenience.

That being said, while cars with keyless entry may offer functionality and convenience, they're also more vulnerable to theft as thieves can use portable devices to fool the car into thinking the car's own remote key fob is close by. This is enough of a problem in some areas that you may find when shopping for used BMWs and similar premium vehicles; the original owners opted to skip the passive keyless entry and stick to a standard key fob. So, if your pride and joy has keyless entry, you may want to consider investing in a quality immobilizer or tracker system to balance out the convenience.

3 Climate Controlled Seats

Adam Gray / How-To Geek

I can get away without a heated steering wheel or ventilated seats, but one thing I couldn't live without is heated seats. The inclusion of this item on my list certainly tells a bit more about my age (and the state of my poor back!) than anything else, but I'm surely not alone in either of those matters and heated seats may well be near the top of your list too.

Whether you've got old bones (or they just ache like them) or not, when you live in a country with a climate that is the polar opposite of tropical, I'd say heated seats are a must. There's nothing worse than waking up at the crack of dawn on a single-digit-degree day, spending time deicing the car, then sitting in the driver's seat only to have your face blasted with freezing cold air. In moments like these, a heated seat is a godsend.

And while the heated seats of yesteryear were simple binary affairs with nothing more than flip of a switch between inactive and searing hot, modern cars offer more than just adjustability. On newer vehicles you can find everything from heated seat designs that recall your preference to interactive app-based controls like those found on Teslas, seen above in a screenshot of the control app for my Tesla Model 3.

4 Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Honda

While my geography isn't too bad, I don't think I could trust myself enough to navigate to my destination purely using road signs, so an effective sat-nav system is something of a must. CarPlay and Android Auto solve the fundamental problems that come with both built-in sat-nav systems and trying to turn your phone into one, however.

The first issue is that manufacturers' sat navs simply aren't up to snuff when it comes to matters like rivaling the speed of updates you find on Google and Apple Maps. Nor, when it comes to guidance, are their traffic updates as good as Waze's. I'm also a music addict, so being able to use my phone's Spotify, Waze, and Google Maps apps on the car's infotainment screen—as you can with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—is a huge bonus. You can use your phone for these things, of course, but that highlights the second issue that in-dash integration solves: you don't have to mount your phone to anything. There's no jamming a little clip in your HVAC vent, installing after-market mounts, or any fussing. Your phone just links to your car without a hitch.

While the vast majority of new vehicles come with this tech built right in you may not be in the market for a new set of wheels just yet. Fear not, though, as there are ways you can add it in, including replacing the car's head unit or purchasing an easier-to-install add-on.

5 Adaptive Cruise Control

Nissan

Many may consider it somewhat of a luxury and, in truth, not all that necessary. But well-executed adaptive cruise-control is a real blessing I can't imagine driving without.

I spend a lot of time in my car, including a good chunk of time on heavily congested highways. Having a car that handles braking and accelerating—albeit while you keep a watchful eye over things—can turn an arduous journey into a much more relaxing one. The greatest thing about adaptive cruise control is that, well, the technology is always adapting. The first systems, introduced on select Mitsubishi cars in the 1990s, simply alerted the driver when they should pay more attention and apply the brakes. Since then, adaptive cruise control has evolved along with the automotive market and vehicles can not only properly pace themselves in traffic but predict changes in other lanes, adjust speed based on road conditions, and more.

6 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Volvo

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) is one safety feature that's hugely important, for the simple reason that it saves lives. As its name suggests, this tech monitors the traffic and road conditions ahead for signs a collision might occur, warning a driver of an upcoming danger, before applying the brakes automatically if the driver doesn't respond within due time.

Unlike the vast majority of advanced car tech, AEB systems actually don't cost car manufacturers much money at all. In fact, it costs as little as $50, which is why AEB is becoming much more common on new cars. According to safety experts, AEB is among the road safety advances that could have the same impact as the seat belt did all those years ago. Many AEB systems include pedestrian detection, which could save an incident in town and lower your insurance premium at the same time—a win-win situation.

The system first debuted at the Detroit Motor Show in 1996, but it took almost 20 years to be fitted to mainstream cars. Back in 2014, famously safety conscious Volvo was the first automaker to make AEB mandatory on all of its new cars, with Jaguar Land Rover following suit in 2016. AEB will be mandatory in the US for all passenger and light trucks by September 2029.

7 Wireless Charging

I'm one of those people that can't live without wireless charging in my car. Not only is it a convenient way to put juice into my phone while driving, but it also means I don't have to fumble around with cables, so I can keep my hands free. Combine wireless charging with proper smartphone integration via wireless CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity, and you've got yourself a real quality-of-life upgrade.

Although this is one of my shopping wishlist items, I've only recently had the pleasure of wireless charging as my current vehicle is the first that has had it. In the past, I've charged my phone either via a USB port or a charger in the 12v port. What I will say about wireless charging, though, is that compared to wired charging, it can take longer to fully charge your phone. You also need to carefully position your phone on the charging pad for proper charging. The wireless charging process can generate heat, so don't be surprised if your phone is like a hot potato when you remove it. But if you're already using wireless charging at home, you know how toasty a phone can get on the pad.

8 Blind-Spot Detection & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Another crucial safety feature valuable on today's busy roads and crowded parking lots is blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. Blind-spot detection systems use sensors to detect vehicles in the driver's blind spot, providing warnings if they attempt to change lanes. Rear cross-traffic alert, on the other hand, uses sensors to detect approaching vehicles when reversing out of a parking spot, alerting the driver to any potential hazards.

Today, these features are available in most new vehicles, improving driver safety and reducing the number of accidents caused by lane changes and reversing. Interestingly, the first patents for blind-spot detection systems date back to the 1950s, but it wasn't until the 1990s that the technology began to be developed for commercial use. In the mid-2000s, the technology began to be integrated into mainstream vehicles, with Volvo introducing its BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) on select models, which used cameras mounted on the side mirrors to detect other vehicles.

9 Automatic & Adaptive Headlights

Shutterstock

Automatic headlights are a fantastic feature that adds extra convenience to your driving experience. Depending on your car's manufacturer, these headlights might simply turn 'on' and 'off' automatically based on the surrounding light conditions. More advanced systems take it a step further by automatically switching between high and low beams, meaning you get the best possible lighting for the road ahead without dazzling other drivers. And then there's a step beyond even the more advanced form of automatic headlights: adaptive headlights. Not only will your headlights turn on automatically and adjust brightness appropriately, but they'll also adapt to the road itself by following curves and illuminating obstacles before traditional headlights would.

The only drawback to advanced headlight systems is that they can be more expensive to maintain because of their advanced features, which may require specialized repairs and replacements. If your automatic headlights—especially those with LED technology—become faulty or stop working, it usually requires you to replace the entire unit, which is a costly affair.

10 A Premium Sound System

Volvo

You don't necessarily need a great sound system in your car, but spend enough time with one, and you'll wonder why you ever used anything less. Gone are the days when cars came with a universal CD head unit; even the most basic modern cars are now fitted with their own, specific sound systems. After all, what's the point of having all the great tech we've discussed, like smartphone integration, automatic alerts, and access to all the music, podcasts, and audiobooks you could ever want to listen to if you have to listen to it through a lackluster system?

Entry-level in-car audio is night and day better than it used to be, but top-end systems are particularly impressive, often the result of automakers pairing up with well-known names in the music business to produce extremely high-quality sound, like Audi (Bang & Olufsen), BMW (Harmon Kardon), Jaguar Land Rover (Meridian), and Volvo (Bowers & Wilkins).

Five months ago, I purchased a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance, with more tech than you can shake a stick at. Heck, I can even control key functionality from the Tesla app on my Apple Watch. While I'm happy to have a vehicle that checks off so many things on my car-tech wish list, I also always have my eye on the next wave of tech and how it can make every minute I spend in my car even more enjoyable.