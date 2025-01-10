Summary Mecha Comet is a crowd-funded pocket computer with a 3.4" display and modular components, including a keyboard and gamepad for specialized tasks.

It can function as a portable Linux phone by connecting an LTE modem.

It's still to be crowdfunded, and it wouldn't be smartphone replacement, but the Mecha Comet would provide a platform for unique projects.

As companies race toward ever-thinner phones with massive displays, I'm thrilled for a chunky 16mm-thick pocket computer concept shown off at CES 2025 with a small 3.4-inch display. Let me show you why I want this DIY Linux handset as a phone.

Your Smartphone Is 3.4" When You Work or Emulate Games

Yes, modern smartphones come with, on average, a 6.5-inch display. You can use all that screen real estate to watch TikTok or YouTube videos, scroll social media, and even read this article. But what happens when you type on your phone? Or use it to emulate games, for that matter? You get a virtual keyboard or gamepad blocking half of the screen.

And, let's be honest—virtual keyboards or gamepads are just terrible for heavy use. It's impossible to type fast without missing a keystroke. Swipe typing might help improve your overall speed, but it's not a solution if you're writing code and need to enter special characters. Likewise, using the virtual gamepad can be a massive headache. You often end up missing key presses because you were concentrating on the game and didn't hit the right key, because there's no way to feel for the right key—there’s nothing to feel!

This is where the Mecha Comet comes in. Displayed at CES 2025 but yet to be funded for manufacturing, it's essentially a pocket computer running Linux sporting a smartphone-like form factor with double the thickness—justifiably so for its excellent I/O (Input/Output) options. The front half of the device is expected to have a 3.4" LED touch-screen display, while the bottom half is completely modular with a magnetic snap to connect a physical QWERTY keyboard, a gamepad, or even a GPIO (General-Purpose Input/Output).