Summary Nintendo has announced live demo events are coming for the Nintendo Switch 2 in three major cities across the US.

Based on the "Nintendo Switch Experience" held back in 2017, attendees can expect to see Nintendo photo ops, hardware showcase, and exclusive game demos.

Immersive gaming experiences or simulated game environments are also likely to make an appearance

The Switch 2 is official and Nintendo is holding a series of live demo events in New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas. I had the privilege of attending the Nintendo Switch Experience in NYC back in 2017 so here’s what I expect to see at the upcoming Switch 2 outing.

Nintendo Photo Ops

If you’ve ever been to the Nintendo store in New York City or a Nintendo booth at a gaming convention, you might have already had a taste of the immersive experiences that the company crafts for these events. At the Nintendo Switch Experience, a life-size Link statue (promoting the release of Breath of the Wild at the time) greeted visitors at the entrance with his bow and arrow about to take a shot.

Close

Photo opportunities are a huge part of this immersive event. In addition to Link, there was also a squid-form Inkling to get people excited about Splatoon 2 and a Super Mario Odyssey standee, complete with Mario and an oversized Cappy the cap. Everything was focused on the new Switch-exclusive games that were announced at the time.

I would certainly expect Nintendo to do something similar for its Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, bringing star characters from upcoming Nintendo titles to life by creating figures big enough to stand next to and take a selfie with!

Nintendo Hardware Showcase

When Nintendo launches new consoles, it’s a classy affair. Not only did they have Nintendo Switch demo stations throughout the venue in 2017, there was also a “gallery” display area that showcased the Nintendo Switch, Joy-Con, and the packaging that would be available when the console launched.