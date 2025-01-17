Summary
- Nintendo has announced live demo events are coming for the Nintendo Switch 2 in three major cities across the US.
- Based on the "Nintendo Switch Experience" held back in 2017, attendees can expect to see Nintendo photo ops, hardware showcase, and exclusive game demos.
- Immersive gaming experiences or simulated game environments are also likely to make an appearance
The Switch 2 is official and Nintendo is holding a series of live demo events in New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas. I had the privilege of attending the Nintendo Switch Experience in NYC back in 2017 so here’s what I expect to see at the upcoming Switch 2 outing.
Nintendo Photo Ops
If you’ve ever been to the Nintendo store in New York City or a Nintendo booth at a gaming convention, you might have already had a taste of the immersive experiences that the company crafts for these events. At the Nintendo Switch Experience, a life-size Link statue (promoting the release of Breath of the Wild at the time) greeted visitors at the entrance with his bow and arrow about to take a shot.
Photo opportunities are a huge part of this immersive event. In addition to Link, there was also a squid-form Inkling to get people excited about Splatoon 2 and a Super Mario Odyssey standee, complete with Mario and an oversized Cappy the cap. Everything was focused on the new Switch-exclusive games that were announced at the time.
I would certainly expect Nintendo to do something similar for its Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, bringing star characters from upcoming Nintendo titles to life by creating figures big enough to stand next to and take a selfie with!
Nintendo Hardware Showcase
When Nintendo launches new consoles, it’s a classy affair. Not only did they have Nintendo Switch demo stations throughout the venue in 2017, there was also a “gallery” display area that showcased the Nintendo Switch, Joy-Con, and the packaging that would be available when the console launched.