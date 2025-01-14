Summary A 27-inch monitor size fills my field of view without taking up as much space on my desk.

Smaller monitors, at the same resolution, offer higher pixel density. This equals crisper text and reduced eye fatigue.

Samsung's 4K OLED technology could spread to non-gaming monitors, providing them with colors more similar to that of flagship phones.

I'm not a PC gamer, but I like to glance at gaming monitors occasionally. Enthusiasts get the good stuff, and if you want to see a pretty display, see one made for gamers. That's why I'm excited to see Samsung unveil the first 4K OLED monitor that's only 27 inches, even if it's aimed at gamers.

I Prefer a Smaller Monitor

I want to have a nice monitor, but I care even more about physical aesthetics. My wife and I share a wide office desk. On their side of the desk sits a 32-inch Samsung Viewfinity monitor. For the sake of consistency, I wanted an identical monitor.

When I sat down at their monitor, though, it felt huge. So it ended up being okay that I couldn't find a matching monitor in 32 inches at a price I was willing to pay. I did find one 27 inches though, and that feels just right.

With 27 inches, my screen isn't so large that I feel compelled to turn my head as I look from one side to the other, yet it's still large enough that it fills much of my field of view (or at least the part of my view that's in focus). There's also the pragmatic reality that it takes up less space on my desk.

Samsung's Gaming Monitor Is Just the Right Size

The new Odyssey OLED G8 (model number G81SF) follows up on last year's 32-inch monitors. Technically, Samsung's monitor shares its claim to be the first with ASUS and MSI, who have also unveiled new 27-inch OLED panels. Here's the thing—those competitors are using Samsung panels. Is that a problem? Nope. Pick the one that floats your boat, but I'll keep the focus here on Samsung. It's the one I'd be most likely to get.

The Odyssey's resolution of 3840x2160 comes via Samsung's fourth generation of QD-OLED technology. It has an anti-glass coating, rear-core lighting with 52 color options, and a response time of 0.03 milliseconds. But these things can all be said about the larger models. What's special about this one being small? Isn't bigger better?

Smaller Size Means Great Pixel Density

A 27-inch monitor comes with one key perk over a 32-inch one. All else being equal, the smaller monitor will have higher pixel density. This allows for crisper text. The Odyssey OLED G8 has a DPI of 160 pixels per inch.

In the past, I thought ultra-high resolutions were an unnecessary waste of power, especially on phones or laptop. I've since learned how much easier high pixel density is on the eyes. After working a full day, looking at a screen, I no longer experience the eye strain I used to. That's, in part, because I'm largely looking at pixel-dense screens. At a certain point, text on screens start to look as crisp as text on paper, albeit backlit.

When given the choice between a small or a big TV at the same resolution, I want the bigger screen. I'm sitting far away where it doesn't matter all that much. As for a computer monitor, where I'm sitting mere inches away? Give me the smaller one.

This Technology Will Spread to Non-Gaming Monitors

While my monitor is 4K, it has an LCD screen. I'd love an OLED panel. What can I say? I work from my phone, and it's a shame that image quality takes a hit when I dock my phone to a monitor as I use Samsung DeX.

With Samsung's new 4K OLED 27-inch monitor, the chance of me being able to swap out my existing monitor for a similar-sized display with a better screen goes up. It also increases the options for 27-inch monitors with high refresh rates.

I probably won't buy this monitor, at least not any time soon. I'm more excited to watch this technology gradually spread to other options at this size. And at some point, when I'm ready, I hope to be able to snag one on sale.